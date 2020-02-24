The Westside Art Guild is hosting their first workshop event on Monday, March 2 at the Orono Discovery Center from 7-9 p.m.
A collection of various artists gather once a month at the Orono Discovery Center as members of the Westside Art Guild. Members are all artists who have diverse mediums and backgrounds. The organization also plans group outings two to three times a year - including paint outs, attending gallery tours and other events. Membership dues are $25 per year and cover the website and administrative costs.
The members recently planned their first artist event.
Member Cindy Bergstrom, a stained glass artist, will be teaching a free two hour class for artists of all ability levels. Participants will learn how to cut glass using glass-cutting tools to create a small stained-glass coaster. Information about the Westside Art Guild will also be available for those interested in learning more.
Bergstrom currently teaches classes Saturday mornings at the Orono Discovery Center. She began learning to stain glass approximately 30 years ago and has taught artists of all ages and abilities. Participants and visitors will learn how to break, glue and grout their coasters.
According to painter and member Lonnie Broden, a small coaster was chosen because they wanted to have people finish within their normal meeting time as well as have enough time to learn about what they’re making.
“Our goal is to acquaint people with the Westside Art Guild, local artists or people interested in becoming artists...possibly get more people to join. There’s no pressure. We know there are a lot of people around here who have a side interest in art and it’s such a reward to get together with people and share your art and share ideas,” Broden said.
Broden adds the art guild began in 2015 and is looking at ways to create awareness and interest in the community. There are currently 12 members, but Broden added they want to create awareness to attract new artists.
“It’s people who are both professional artists and people who are just beginning. It’s a nice broad variety and all kinds of mediums. I’m a painter and there are several photographers, a glass artist, somebody does decoupage,” Broden said.
The decoupage artist cuts out designs and glues them to a glass container. Other mediums include a wood painter who teaches classes out of her home, oil painters. The artists’ backgrounds also vary.
Broden said that many of the members have had other careers before art. For 25 years, Broaden was an exhibit designer at the Minnesota Science Museum. She left the Science Museum to pursue her artwork in 2008.
“There was a little bit of a transition period there where I taught design classes at the University on the St. Paul campus. I did that for eight years...It was a good transition between leaving a full-time job and having this part-time thing and launching the business,” she said.
Painting has always been a large part in Broden’s life. She currently paints full-time, attends various craft fairs throughout the year and sells prints on her website. Broden sells her original paintings sparingly; however, she mainly creates prints of her paintings as well as combines her paintings with photographs to create a new piece for customers. Broden also takes on custom projects.
The work of the Westside Art Guild members is currently on display at Hyvee in Long Lake. Information about the upcoming workshop can be found at westsideartguild.com
