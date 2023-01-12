Students at every school in the Westonka School District embraced the holiday spirit throughout December by collecting a variety of items for families served by the Western Communities Action Network (WeCAN).
“Thank you to all of the Westonka students, parents and staff who made donations to WeCAN this season,” WeCAN Executive Director Christopher Anderson said. “We especially appreciate the wonderful assortment of personal care, cleaning supplies, paper products, and toys that will support our families for months to come.”
Shirley Hills Primary School put together an Amazon Wish List and had items delivered directly to the school. The school sent multiple emails to families and staff members during the two-week drive and families responded by contributing over $1,600 worth of personal care items, cleaning supplies, and paper products.
“Thanks to donations from Shirley Hills families and staff, we were able to contribute a huge number of personal care items to WeCAN for their holiday drive,” social worker Brita Osland said. “Your generosity and support to this community is incredible.”
The Hilltop Primary School WeCAN drive was also a huge success. The Hilltop student council collected paper products, personal care products and cleaning supplies daily for two weeks. WeCAN representatives picked up the donations, totaling over 450 items, on Dec. 14.
Student council advisor Melissa Abernethy said the students enjoyed collecting everyday items that are needed in the community.
With lights flashing and sirens blaring, several Orono Police Department squad cars left Grandview Middle School on Dec. 16 on an important mission. Along with several local police officers and three Grandview students, the vehicles were filled with 1,028 toys, paper products, cleaning supplies, and personal care items to be donated for distribution at WeCAN.
Each grade level morning meeting class who collected the most items won a donut party. Fifth grader Violet Tankersley, sixth grader Dayden Sanders, and seventh grader Lauren Tschimperle were selected to ride along and help deliver the gifts.
Advisor Elizabeth Ackerson thanked everyone who participated in the drive. “It was a great donation year!” she said. “We are so appreciative of our amazing GMS families and students who brought in all the donations to help our community.”
Ackerson also offered a special thank you to school resource officer Steve Sturm and other members of the Orono Police Department who helped deliver the gifts.
Led by Student Senate, Mound Westonka High School conducted a successful drive in December, collecting 314 personal care items and cleaning supplies. The senior class earned a cocoa party by collecting the most items.
“We are so proud of the leadership of Student Senate and our administration, but even more proud of the students and staff at MWHS for all their donations!” said advisor Jamie Harms.
Even the district’s youngest learners took part in the holiday collection drive. Students at the Westonka Early Learning Center collected dozens of toys for youngsters to be used in WeCAN’s Adopt-a-Family program and Holiday Shop.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.