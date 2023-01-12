Students at every school in the Westonka School District embraced the holiday spirit throughout December by collecting a variety of items for families served by the Western Communities Action Network (WeCAN).

“Thank you to all of the Westonka students, parents and staff who made donations to WeCAN this season,” WeCAN Executive Director Christopher Anderson said. “We especially appreciate the wonderful assortment of personal care, cleaning supplies, paper products, and toys that will support our families for months to come.”

