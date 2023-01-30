Six Mound Westonka High School seniors were invited to take part in this year’s prestigious Dorian Vocal Festival, hosted by Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, Jan. 8-9. Seniors Robin Baker, Serenity Bownik, Rosy Gomez-Gonzalez, Connor Houston, Lydia Oliverson and Noah Wolf, along with choir director Kelly Newell, attended the festival.
Nearly 1,000 singers from approximately 220 schools in the Upper Midwest were chosen for the prestigious honor choir, which was directed by Dr. Andrew Last, Dr. Mark Potvin, and Dr. Adrianna Tam from Luther College. Outstanding junior and senior vocalists are nominated by their high school directors.
“The opportunity to participate in Dorian Festival is one of the greatest opportunities for our seniors in Concert Choir,” said Newell. “I am so proud of the work and the musicianship they shared through this experience.”
The Festival Choir spent two days rehearsing together at Luther College, culminating in the Grand Concert on Monday evening, which featured the Festival Choir, high school soloists and a performance by the Luther College Nordic Choir.
Two MWHS alumni, Nick Drilling and Tia Meyer, sing in Luther’s Nordic Choir. “To see these students connecting through music is very special for me as their teacher,” said Newell. “My heart is full!”
The Dorian Vocal Festival, now in its 73rd year, is by far the largest of its kind anywhere in the country.
