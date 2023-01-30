Dorian Vocalists 2023.jpg

Pictured, from left, are: Robin Baker, Lydia Oliverson, Rosy Gomez-Gonzalez, Kelly Newell, Serenity Bownik, Connor Houston and Noah Wolf. (Submitted photo)

Six Mound Westonka High School seniors were invited to take part in this year’s prestigious Dorian Vocal Festival, hosted by Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, Jan. 8-9. Seniors Robin Baker, Serenity Bownik, Rosy Gomez-Gonzalez, Connor Houston, Lydia Oliverson and Noah Wolf, along with choir director Kelly Newell, attended the festival.

Nearly 1,000 singers from approximately 220 schools in the Upper Midwest were chosen for the prestigious honor choir, which was directed by Dr. Andrew Last, Dr. Mark Potvin, and Dr. Adrianna Tam from Luther College. Outstanding junior and senior vocalists are nominated by their high school directors.

Load comments