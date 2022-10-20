A total of 44 Mound Westonka High School students have earned AP Scholar Awards in recognition of their exceptional achievement on AP exams last school year.

The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program (AP) provides motivated and academically prepared students with the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school, and to earn college credit, advanced placement or both for successful performance on the AP Exams. The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on students’ performance on AP Exams.

