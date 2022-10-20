AP Scholars are pictured. In the back row are: Jack Hall, Abigail Hollenstein, and Ethan Garlock. In front are: Logan Kevitt, Bryce Helms, Annika Hoisington. Not Pictured: David Jensen. (Submitted photos)
AP Scholars are pictured. In the back row are: Jack Hall, Abigail Hollenstein, and Ethan Garlock. In front are: Logan Kevitt, Bryce Helms, Annika Hoisington. Not Pictured: David Jensen. (Submitted photos)
AP Scholars with Distinction are pictured: Emily Schneider and Laura Sunnarborg. (Submitted photos)
A total of 44 Mound Westonka High School students have earned AP Scholar Awards in recognition of their exceptional achievement on AP exams last school year.
The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program (AP) provides motivated and academically prepared students with the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school, and to earn college credit, advanced placement or both for successful performance on the AP Exams. The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on students’ performance on AP Exams.
“We are extremely proud of their accomplishments,” said school counselor Ann Baumann. “We continue to increase AP access for all students who are interested in taking a course for possible college credit.”
A total of eight students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average score of at least 3.5 of all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. The AP Scholars with Distinction are seniors Emily Schneider and Laura Sunnarborg, along with 2022 graduates Mason Brakemeier, Haakon Erdahl, Beckett James, Henry Kluever, Blake Lee, and Elizabeth McCue.
Ten students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. The AP Scholars with Honor are seniors Matthew Uhas and William Wallace, and junior Natalie Miner, as well as 2022 graduates Kathryn Butler, Nicolas Doepnerhove, Hannah Drill, Jake Gaylord, McKenna Kirscht, Sara Olson, and Max Swanson.
A total of 26 students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by receiving scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP Exams. The AP Scholars are seniors Ethan Garlock, Annika Hoisington, Abigail Hollenstein, David Jensen and Logan Kevitt, and juniors Jack Hall and Bryce Heims. Also honored were 2022 graduates Stephanie Anderson, Ingrid Aufderheide, Ava Bolles, Ryan Butler, Isadora Chang, Kathryn Collins, Anna Elliott, Maximillian Epsky, Annabelle Hommer, Joel Howarth, Manuel Jordan, Gabrielle LaFortune, Griffin Meisel, Greta Ness, Owen Paul, Ann Springer, Quinn Vochko, Ella Walters, and Seth Worden.
Through more than 30 different college-level courses and exams, AP provides motivated and academically prepared students with the opportunity to earn college credit or advanced placement and stand out in the college admissions process. AP is accepted by more than 3,800 colleges and universities worldwide for college credit, advanced placement, or both based on successful AP Exam grades. Research consistently shows that AP students who score a 3 or higher on AP Exams (based on a scale from 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest) typically experience greater academic success in college and higher graduation rates than students who do not participate in AP.
The College Board is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to connect students to college success and opportunity. Among its best-known programs are the SAT, the PSAT/NMSQT and the Advanced Placement Program (AP).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.