Westonka school leaders are waiting on state guidance before making any decision on whether to offer students a distance-only learning option this fall.
Public school districts in Minnesota were required to include in their safe learning plans for this year an “opt out” for families who wanted to keep their child at home even if their district pursued an in-person or hybrid learning model.
No such requirement has yet been made for the 2021-2022 school year, and although some districts have already decided to offer such an option regardless of what gets determined at the Legislature or by state education officials, Westonka is deferring its own decision until more is known about requirements and recommendations around distance learning.
Even if distance learning is offered in fall, there is strong support in the district for a return to in-person learning next year, even among those who opted for distance learning this year, as was evident from a survey sent to those who chose either to homeschool their child or to pursue full-time distance learning at any point over the past nine months.
That survey returned 418 responses, of which 352 people, or 84.2 percent, said they favored in-person learning for their child this fall. Just 26 respondents, or 6.2 percent, indicated they would opt for distance learning again if it were offered while 17 respondents, or 4 percent, were undecided.
Westonka superintendent Kevin Borg said during the May board meeting that much of that undecided response was tied to potential masking requirements in school buildings but that it was unclear whether having such a requirement was a point for or against in-person learning. Survey responses were also returned prior to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updating its guidance on mask usage and prior to Gov. Tim Walz’s decision to lift Minnesota’s statewide masking mandate.
“Even with the number of distance learners that we see currently, people are optimistic, looking forward to—or seeing their best option to be—in person in the district next year,” said Borg.
Borg refrained from taking a position on whether the district might offer a distance learning option again should neither legislation nor guidance from Minnesota Department of Education specifically require it.
But even as officials with Westonka wait to make a decision on offering distance learning, what does seem likely is that the district, if it did offer such an option, would utilize an online learning platform to do so.
This is the same tack that Waconia Public Schools is taking. Waconia has already decided it would offer its students an online option regardless of whether it is required and is outsourcing the online education component to SouthWest Metro, a regional school district that serves member districts with special programs.
If Westonka were to offer distance learning next year, Borg said that the district would likely continue a partnership with Northern Star Online (District #287) for grades 7-12 and consider Edmentum for grades K-6 with the addition of hiring a teacher coordinator to oversee that program.
Westonka is not alone in waiting to make a decision. Orono Public School is also holding out for more information to come down from the state. At the other end, some districts, like Bloomington, are banking on a more extended future of online learning and have applied with MDE to establish themselves as providers of online schooling instead of outsourcing it.
