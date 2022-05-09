Calling all actors, musicians and theatre enthusiasts! The Westonka Community Theatre is looking for community members (ages 8 to 108 - with all abilities welcome) for its third production, Beauty and the Beast, in the Westonka Performing Art Center. Beauty and the Beast is family entertainment at its best.

Beauty and the Beast is the story of a prince cursed to spend his days as a hideous monster who sets out to regain his humanity by earning a young woman’s love. There are roles available both onstage and backstage as well as being part of the production team and run crew.

Auditions will be held Friday, May 20, 6 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, May 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Grandview Middle School. All participants will need to reserve a time slot at https://www.theaterforms.com/audition/notice/wct/beautyandthebeast/

If anyone is interested in set building, costuming, or theater tech please send an email to westonkacommunitytheatre@gmail.com.

Initial read through will take place on Wednesday, June 1, followed by the initial sing through on Thursday, June 2. Most rehearsals will run Monday through Thursday, from June 6 through July 21, from 6 to 9 p.m. There may be additional rehearsals added as needed. A detailed rehearsal calendar will be available at auditions - not all actors will be called for every rehearsal.

A musicians’ workshop will be held on Sunday, May 22, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Grandview Middle School for all instrumentalists interested in playing in the pit orchestra. Bring your instrument, meet the music director, and learn more about playing in the pit.

Performances of Beauty and the Beast will be held in the Performing Arts Center on July 22 through 24 and July 29 through 31.

Load comments