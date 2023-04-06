Mound Westonka High School’s spring production of “The Play That Goes Wrong” was recognized for its accomplishments in high school theater by the Hennepin Theatre Trust as a participant in the Spotlight Education program. The cast and crew of the spring play received an Achievement in Theater honor for their production and are invited to perform a scene or feature of the production at Spotlight Showcase on June 13 at the State Theatre in Minneapolis.
“I am speechless and incredibly humbled by the opportunity to direct our students at MWHS in this spring production,” said director Jamie Harms. “The entire ensemble, cast and crew alike, absolutely rocked! Proud is an understatement for how I feel about what we accomplished in a small timeframe and with a handful of bumps along the way.”
Every actor and technician knows the buzz of energy before a show — the palpable excitement, the emotional buildup and of course, the nerves. As the curtains open, one thought reigns supreme: Don’t mess up. For some actors, however, that simple phrase is harder than it seems. During the production of a murder mystery, mistakes pile up and an amateur acting troupe is thrust to its breaking point. What starts off as a few misplaced props soon turns into chaos, resulting in shots of paint thinner, under-understudies and a blossoming friendship between a forgetful actor and his scene partner. This story was presented in the “The Play That Goes Wrong” on March 3-5 in the Westonka Performing Arts Center.
“The Play That Goes Wrong” depicts a subpar acting troupe’s production of “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” creating a play within a play where actors play the role of actors playing roles. Confusing? It gets worse. What was first a murder mystery turns quickly into chaos when actors begin to forget lines, and the set starts falling apart. The actors attempt to continue the story but eventually give in to their emotions and, in some cases, get physical and duke it out in a fiendish manner. The show closes with the director, after having kept (relatively) calm and collected throughout the process, breaking down and admitting defeat.
The spring production of “The Play That Goes Wrong” was a beautiful example of rolling with the punches (even if they keep coming) — skillfully portraying the gut-wrenching feeling of a slip-up on stage as every worst-case scenario plays out in a horrific 90 minutes of hilarious agony.
The production received multiple honors from the Spotlight Education program. As the only program of its kind in the state and an essential tool of arts education in Minnesota high schools, the program helps build confidence, critical thinking skills, empathy, a sense of community and knowledge of theater.
MWHS Theatre received the following honors from Spotlight:
• Honorable Mention Achievement in Theatre
• Outstanding Overall Production
• Honorable Mention Overall Performance
• Honorable Mention Ensemble Performance
• Honorable Mention Acting Performance
• Outstanding Run Crew
• Outstanding Overall Technical Team
• Honorable Mention Sound Crew
Individual honors included:
• Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role - Ava Fraser (11) as Annie
• Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role - Connor Houston (12) as Robert
• Honorable Mention in a Featured Role: Thomas Duggan (11) as Trevor, Jack Hanson (11) as Chris, Joseph Wolf (11) as Dennis
• Outstanding in Technical Leadership: Mason Butzow (11) as Deck Captain, Haley Kummrow (12) as Deck Captain, Evy Gawtry (9) as Board Operator
• Honorable Mention in Technical Leadership: Ashlee Johnson (12) as Stage Manager, Abigail Vogel (11) as Deck Captain
• Evaluator Shout-Out- Tristen Larson (10) A Shout-Out is not an honor that results in performance at Spotlight Showcase but recognizes performers who the evaluators saw doing stand out work.
Hennepin Theatre Trust sends trained theater professionals and educators to watch and assess participating schools’ theater productions. These critiques provide detailed educational feedback for the students and directors in categories ranging from overall production to individual performances. The assessment process is an educational tool intended to encourage, inspire, and enhance Spotlight schools’ theater programs and strengthen the skills of student artists—onstage and offstage. This year, 94 high schools throughout Minnesota are participating in the 23rd year of the program.
In culmination of the evaluations provided to schools, schools that earn an honorable mention or outstanding Achievement in Theatre receive a chance to perform at the Spotlight Showcase in June. The Showcase is a professionally produced event highlighting the hard work and talent of the students, teachers, families, and community members that are part of the vibrant high school theatre community in Minnesota. The Showcase features a variety of performances, including technical students and orchestra.
The show was directed by Harms, with assistant direction from Josh Barnd. Joe Lawrence served as an improv and comedy coach for the production. Scenic painting was provided by Jessica Barnd, while David Pipho and River Bottom Productions are to credit for set design and upholstery. Harms also served as costume designer.
“The show would not have been possible without my production team, and I must credit them for the work they did to help pull this all together,” said Harms. “And the kids… these kids are amazing. The cast and crew make the magic happen and deserve all the praise.”
The cast and crew consisted of 32 students in grades 9 - 12, including the work of seven seniors.
“One of my notes directly says great ensemble work and comradery overall,” said one evaluator. “The fact that it appears more than once in my notes is a feat to behold! I don’t take that note often, so for it to happen more than once, you MUST have been a well-oiled, rehearsed, in tune, and present ensemble cast! Congratulations!”
Another evaluator said, “Farces require precision, speed, focus, and commitment. This production had it onstage and off. It was clear the entire company was working together from start to finish, and that collaborative spirit infused the whole experience.”
“The tech team did a really great job!” said a third evaluator. “I loved the use of the run crew and backstage students within the elements of the play within the play. Your production had a lot of heart and I applaud you for that. Everyone seemed very in their element and fully embracing their spot within this production. That was something really special.”
“We can’t wait to take our play on the road and celebrate our accomplishments with other schools and communities from Minnesota in June,” said Harms.
