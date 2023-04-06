PTGW080 23.jpg

“The Play That Goes Wrong” was presented on March 3-5 in the Westonka Performing Arts Center. (Submitted photo)

Mound Westonka High School’s spring production of “The Play That Goes Wrong” was recognized for its accomplishments in high school theater by the Hennepin Theatre Trust as a participant in the Spotlight Education program. The cast and crew of the spring play received an Achievement in Theater honor for their production and are invited to perform a scene or feature of the production at Spotlight Showcase on June 13 at the State Theatre in Minneapolis.

“I am speechless and incredibly humbled by the opportunity to direct our students at MWHS in this spring production,” said director Jamie Harms. “The entire ensemble, cast and crew alike, absolutely rocked! Proud is an understatement for how I feel about what we accomplished in a small timeframe and with a handful of bumps along the way.”

Load comments