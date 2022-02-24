Three local teachers are up for the state’s most prestigious educators award.
All three teachers work in the Westonka School District and are among the 77 candidates for 2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
Mara Drill from Hilltop Primary School, Lyndsay Geyen from Westonka Early Learning and Jodie Rasicot from Shirley Hills Primary School have accepted their nominations and completed the required materials to become eligible for the honor.
The 2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be chosen from a field of 77 candidates. These candidates have accepted their nominations and completed the required materials to become eligible for the honor.
This year’s program will name the 58th Minnesota Teacher of the Year. The program celebrates the tradition of excellence in teaching in Minnesota. Eligible candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, Early Childhood Family Education and Adult Basic Education teachers, from public or private schools.
An independent panel of leaders in the fields of education, business, government, nonprofit and philanthropy will read candidates’ portfolios over the next few weeks and narrow the list to a group of semifinalists. In March, the panel will convene again and review additional materials from the semifinalists to choose a group of finalists. Because of safety precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the scheduled Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet, set for May 1 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre, could be postponed.
Organized and underwritten by Education Minnesota, the Minnesota Teacher of the Year program receives support from Education Minnesota ESI, Educators Lifetime Solutions, EFS Advisors, Harvard Club of Minnesota Foundation, SMART Technologies and United Educators Credit Union.
The Minnesota Teacher of the Year award is no strangers to the Westonka School District, as Corey Bulman, an English teacher at Mound Westonka High School, won the 2017 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
Bulman is still teaching at Mound Westonka High School and was the 53rd recipient of the state’s top teaching award and the first from the Westonka district.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.