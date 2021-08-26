Normally a placid affair, the Westonka school board on Aug. 16 gave over some 45 minutes—the majority of its hour-long session—to addressing concerns about the district’s pandemic response and its Cultural Competency Plan.
“We understand that these are very important topics with a lot of emotions,” said board chair David Botts, opening the meeting at Westonka Performing Arts Center.
“It’s been difficult for parents, it’s been difficult for our staff, and it’s definitely also been difficult for our students,” said Westonka superintendent Kevin Borg. “And when we look at that—and I listen and I listen and I listen to so many different stories and so many backgrounds that people have shared with me—we’ve experienced this pandemic and we experience this time differently.”
The district has received many a message, both about its decision to keep masks optional this fall and about what, exactly, its “Cultural Competency Plan” entails.
The Westonka school board had approved the competency plan in June to further the achievement of the district’s BIPOC students, who have historically performed at a level below that of their White counterparts, according to data presented to the school board in May this year (see June 26 Laker article, “Westonka develops ‘Cultural Competency’ plan.”)
At the time it was approved, little was yet known about what the plan would entail, how it would be implemented or how results would be measured. That seemed to create a void for families at a time when the controversial teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) was fueling high profile debates at other school districts in the country.
Officials for Westonka have repeatedly said that the competency plan has nothing to do with CRT, and Borg reiterated this last Monday.
“No, we are not embedding that into the Westonka district,” he said. “The Cultural Competency Plan was to provide—and is to provide—the district guidance to ensure that all students feel valued, all students feel safe, all students feel welcome and that they know we’re all here to help them achieve at the highest level.”
Borg said that any new effort that administration decides to pursue would first come before the board for its approval. He also acknowledged that the term “plan” could better be substituted with the word “framework” and said that the Cultural Competency Plan was more of a guiding document of goals and principles, akin to a streteggic plan, than it was a set of specific action items.
But the majority of public comment last Monday concerned the district’s announcement that mask wearing would be optional except on transportation services as is currently being required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Westonka is pursuing a fully in-person learning model for all grade levels this fall, and the district’s decision to recommend but not require that face masks be worn inside its school buildings drew even levels of support and opposition last Monday, showing just how sharp the divide is here.
Comments ranged from accusations that Westonka’s decision showed a lack of empathy for those with health conditions to expressions of gratitude that the district was “holding the line” while under pressure by some to instate a mandate.
“By not having a mask mandate, we’re saying it’s okay to not care about other people who have health issues […] we’re kind of saying it’s okay to not have empathy for someone in a worse off situation,” said one woman, who said she has two kids at Westonka, both of them too young to be vaccinated.
Another resident came to the mic on behalf of some 400 people who had signed a Change.org petition asking Westonka to keep masks optional and said he was happy with the local control the district is able to maintain to have over the issue this year, commenting that “It’s hard to hold the line and it’s hard to respect opinions without getting emotional.”
The district’s decision, announced early this month, had been made based on the current guidance from Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).
MDH, then as now, is recommending that masks be worn by both the vaccinated and non-vaccinated “where there is a high risk of COVID-19 spread or complications from COVID-19 infection.”
MDH specifically cites school buildings as areas of high risk for the spread of COVID-19, and this prompted one woman at the PAC on Aug. 16 to ask why, if that is the current guidance, the district would not wield its local control to ensure MDH’s recommendation was carried out.
But Borg said he was confident in the district’s ability to open safely this fall and pointed to the minimal number of cases the district has seen while running its summer programming.
“When we’ve had the opportunity to open things, we’ve opened them, and when we look at our localized conditions [and see] that there’s a concern, we address them,” he said. “We also have to know, and we have to be prepared, that this pandemic presents constant changes […] As we start this school year and if we see things with the pandemic changing, if we see things with our success in school change, those are conversations that we’ll have with our local committee.”
Borg, alongside district nurse Kelly Mattson and a communications staff member, have been coordinating Westonka’s pandemic response and with guidance given by MDH.
Borg said it was his intention to “lead with empathy” and added that “the challenge is when we see things differently and when we’re divided about how best to move forward.”
