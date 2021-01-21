Most Westonka students returned to classrooms this week after nearly two months in distance learning.
Jan. 20 marked the first day back to full in-person learning for K-4 students and the first day back to hybrid learning for students in grades 5-10. Students in grades 11 and 12 remain in distance learning until Feb. 1 when they, too, will return to hybrid learning.
That “rolling start” at the high school was prompted by a new state requirement that limits transitions into less restrictive learning models to just three grades over a two-week period. Westonka’s regional support team, which includes representatives from the Minnesota Department of Health, approved for the district to move ahead without a rolling start at its elementary schools.
Kevin Borg, Westonka superintendent, was happy to share the news with board members Jan.11 and commented that “Some students need more structure and there’s no debate what’s a more effective learning model: it’s in-person.”
Like other districts in Minnesota, Westonka had transitioned to fully distance learning just before the Thanksgiving holiday when case rates in Hennepin County’s western suburbs began showing a rapid increase. The case rate was just under 50 per 10,000 people when Westonka made its decision early in the month to go to distance learning. That rate eventually peaked at 156.9 a couple weeks later.
Since then, the case rate for the western suburbs has dropped significantly, to 33.5 the first week in January. Case rates in the county as a whole, as well as those in neighboring Wright and Carver counties, have also fallen to similar levels.
When Westonka moved to distance learning in November, the district was not seeing community spread in its schools and had recorded just a handful of cases at its buildings, but the need to quarantine full classrooms as result of a couple of those cases, combined with the rising case numbers, were at the time threatening Westonka’s ability to staff its schools.
That threat is still real and is being monitored closely. “The district will continue to monitor local case data for trends that may prompt a learning model change,” wrote Borg in a Jan. 13 posting to Westonka’s website. “An individual school or the district may need to change learning models in reaction to significant numbers of students and/or staff members placed in quarantine.”
The district will again record positive cases in its COVID-19 dashboard, located on the website and updated every Wednesday. As of press time Jan. 19, the district had seen just one positive case since Jan. 6, the day that preschoolers were able to return to the classroom.
The district will also resume direct communication with parents and staff around any positive cases detected at their student’s school building, regardless of whether the person who tested positive was in the building while infectious.
MORE CHOOSE DISTANCE LEARNING IN Q3
The proportion of families choosing to remain in full distance learning for quarter three rose a few percentage points over the first half of the year.
Roughly 15 percent of students had chosen distance-only education during the fall semester, but 19 percent are now choosing this option for quarter 3. That increase is being driven primarily by families with students at Mound Westonka High School. The high school had 98 additional students opting for distance learning this quarter than for quarter two, which translated into a sharp increase from 18.9 percent of the school’s student body to 29 percent.
The district’s eleventh-grade class also accounts for the largest proportion of Westonka’s total drop in enrollment this year as updated information forecasts that 28 of the projected 82-student loss will be from grade 11.
Westonka’s total enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year is currently estimated at 2,438 students, down from an initial estimate last summer of 2,520. That drop is in line with other metro area districts, which as of December have averaged a 1-4 percent loss this year.
Westonka saw only a small change in distance learning numbers this quarter at its Grandview Middle School. Seventy students, or 12.8 percent of Grandview’s student body, are now choosing distance learning in quarter three, up from 61 students, or 11.3 percent, in quarter two. Neither Shirley Hills nor Hilltop primary schools saw any real movement in their distance learning numbers this quarter.
