Mound Westonka High School seniors, from left, Logan Kevitt, Matthew Uhas and Dylan Mather will participate in the DECA International Career and Development Conference in Orlando in April. (Submitted Photo)

Mound Westonka High School seniors Logan Kevitt, Dylan Mather and Matthew Uhas have qualified for the DECA International Career and Development Conference (ICDC) after finishing sixth in the nation last month in DECA’s Virtual Business Challenge. The 2023 ICDC will be held April 22-25, 2023 in Orlando.

High school DECA members had the chance to participate in eight Virtual Business Tracks this year: VBC Entrepreneurship, VBC Fashion, VBC Accounting, DECA Hotel Challenge, VBC Personal Finance, VBC Restaurant, VBC Retailing and VBC Sports. Each track encourages DECA members to test their skills within its particular virtual business environment – individually or as a team of up to three members.

