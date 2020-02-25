Westonka Speech had a stellar weekend at the St. Michael-Albertville tournament on Feb. 8. A total of 22 students broke into outrounds and earned a spot on the podium. With so many competitors earning top spots, the team scored enough points to walk away with the first-place trophy in the large schools division.
Ninth-grader Grace Cunningham had an impressive finish in Discussion, earning the title of Discussion Champion. Junior Merrick Gormley, a 2019 state-qualifier, also had an impressive finish, placing second overall in Program Oral Interpretation (POI). Gormley was followed closely by teammate junior Josh Nkhata, who placed third. Nkhata also double-entered in Creative Expression and managed to earn second place in that category as well.
The talent of the team is not limited to its older competitors. Westonka Speech sent its middle school competitors to New Prague’s Middle School Tournament on Feb. 11 and had enough competitors reach the podium that the team as a whole placed second. Ninth-graders Laura Sunnarborg, Maureen Reily, Ellen Pruitt and Ernie Brothen all walked away champions of their respective categories.
Eleven Westonka Speech competitors will compete in Boston the weekend of Feb. 22 at the Harvard International Tournament. They are hoping to make their mark and beat out some tough competition for a chance at getting on the podium.
Westonka Speech competitors who placed at the STMA tournament:
Grace Cunningham (Champion, Discussion)
Josh Nkhata (second place, Creative Expression; third place, POI)
Merrick Gormely (second place, POI; Honors Champion, Poetry)
Trinity Bielke/Grace Hanson (third place, Duo)
Conner Jones (third place, Humor)
Kate Moch (fourth place, Humor)
Annika Wulf (fifth place, Original Oratory; Honors seventh, Informative)
Ryan Allen (fifth place, Storytelling)
Conner Jones/Adam Born (sixth place Duo)
Maya Jable (sixth place, Discussion; sixth place, Original Oratory)
Anders Erdahl (seventh place, Informative; Honors sixth, Discussion)
Adam Born (Honors Champion, Storytelling)
Ellen Pruitt (Honors Champion, Informative)
Katherine Johnson (Honors second, Informative)
Gage Olson (Honors second, Storytelling)
Hampton Velarde (Honors third, Discussion)
Izzy Embury (Honors fifth, Original Oratory)
Laura Sunnarborg (Honorable Mention, Discussion)
Samantha Pickert (Honorable Mention, Discussion)
Trinity Bielke (Honorable Mention, Extemporaneous Reading)
Seth Worden (Honorable Mention, Humor)
Haakon Erdahl (Honorable Mention, Informative)
Luma Palmeira (Honorable Mention, Original Oratory)
