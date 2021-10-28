Two sophomores at Mound Westonka High School have, in their own way, been advocating for women’s health. Particularly the kind that can be a real pain in the uterus every month.
“I think it saves girls a lot of embarrassment,” said Ingrid Wulf.
“I feel it’s made such an impact that everybody’s feeling more comfortable now,” added Kendall Sebasky.
Wulf and Sebasky started their Passionate Period Project in March this year after noticing that the bathrooms at Mound Westonka High School didn’t always have a full supply of the products. Talking through their project with administration, the two got the go-ahead to pursue it and did so independently—their project isn’t part of a class or service requirement, just one of their own initiative.
Already, they said demand for the products has surpassed what they had anticipated. “There have been days where an entire basket of products has been gone in just one day at our school,” said Sebasky, who added that they’re trying to stock the bathrooms with a variety of feminine hygiene products so that every student has access to what they’re most comfortable using.
Westonka district nurse Kelly Mattson gave her full support to Wulf and Sebasky and said what they were doing was “a great service” to the students at Mound Westonka High School.
“Feminine hygiene products are expensive and having them readily available to our students is really valuable,” she said. “I’m hopeful that always having menstrual products for young women available at school will help students not miss a day of school because they did not have access to necessary products.”
Both Sebasky and Wulf had also pointed out that some in their school might not always be able to afford an adequate home supply of tampons or pads.
The high school’s Hawk Vault, which has various items for those in need, might be able to help meet the demand but Wulf said, too, that it was a matter of making access convenient and also of avoiding the need to make an extra stop at the Vault. “It really inconveniences you, it can keep you out of class for a longer time or some girls might be embarrassed to go to the Hawk Vault and grab something”
To date, Wulf and Sebasky have raised nearly $1,200 for their project, almost double their goal of $650 and far surpassing their initial goal of $150. The two have also received product donations and have counted Aunt Flow as a business sponsor after the company donated 500 tampons.
About 88 percent of the products they’ve purchase for MWHS have been eco-friendly, a metric that Wulf and Sebasky said they hope to bump up to 100 percent in future.
“Our long-term goal is really just to keep this project going at least until we graduate and then hopefully pass it on to someone,” said Wulf.
You can find Sebasky and Wulf on Instagram, @passionateperiod_project, or by visiting their Go Fund Me at https://ie.gofundme.com/f/passionate-period-project.
