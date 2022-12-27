westonka climbers.jpg

Valerie, Natalia and Matthew Mobagi take a break at 15,700 feet above sea level with just 655 feet left to the summit. (Submitted photo)

A trio of Westonka siblings successfully hiked to the third highest peak on Mt. Kenya, the second tallest mountain in Africa, on Dec. 9. Mound Westonka High School sophomore Matthew Mobagi, MWHS eighth grader Valerie Mobagi and Grandview Middle School fifth grader Natalia Mobagi participated in a five-day climb with their family, which included an ascent to the Lenana Point peak.

The Lenana Point peak is at an altitude of 16,355 feet above sea level but, though grueling and treacherous to reach, does not require a lot of technical mountain-climbing skills. The other two peaks, at over 17,000 feet above sea level, require significant technical mountain climbing skills and therefore are open to expert mountain climbers only.

Load comments