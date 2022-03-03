Blake Lee, a Mound Westonka High School senior, has been named a finalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program (NMSC), an academic competition for recognition and college scholarships that began in 1955.
“I am very grateful to have received this honor and accomplishment,” said Lee. “I am excited to see what opportunities it opens up in terms of my future and my college plans.”
Lee was notified last September that he had earned semifinalist standing, placing him in the top 5 percent of the over 1.6 million students competing for the recognition. To be considered a finalist, Lee had to validate his PSAT score by taking the SAT and submitting a detailed scholarship application that included a comprehensive essay and information about his academic records, co-curricular activities, leadership abilities, honors and awards.
Teaching staff describe Lee as possessing a natural drive to perform in the classroom and having a creative genius trait that is truly something that sets him apart. “His impressive academic accomplishments of achieving a 36 on his ACT, having a 4.0 GPA and taking our school’s most rigorous coursework has been matched by an incredible resume of extracurricular activities involvement at MWHS,” wrote Principal Mark McIlmoyle in his letter of recommendation.
Lee has experienced equal success in activities outside of the classroom. He is a member of Student Senate, DECA, FCA, Math League and National Honor Society. He is also a four-year member of both the soccer and tennis teams. He was named an AP Scholar with Distinction for his academic achievements and received a rare perfect score on his ACT test last spring.
“Blake has accomplished all of this involvement while maintaining an incredibly strong academic resume and building strong relationships with students and staff alike,” said McIlmoyle.
Blake, the son of Mark and Becky Lee, plans to major in either finance or economics next year with a minor in computer science. While Lee hasn’t finalized his college choice, he is considering Notre Dame, Duke and Michigan.
“I have greatly appreciated the support and congratulations I have received from my friends, family, teachers and other staff during this process,” said Lee. “I am thankful for all of these groups and support here at MWHS in helping me through this process and always pushing me to do my best.”
High school students enter the NMSC by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®), which serves as an initial screen of approximately 1.6 million entrants each year, and by meeting published program entry and participation requirements.
