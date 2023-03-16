Laura Sunnarborg, a MWHS senior and member of National Honor Society (NHS), has been selected as an NHS Scholarship semifinalist.
In the 100 plus years since NHS was founded in 1921, members have been making a difference in their schools and communities, and the NHS Scholarship is a way of recognizing the most exceptional of these student leaders. Recipients are chosen based on their demonstrated work to support the four pillars of NHS: scholarship, service, leadership, and character.
“Laura exemplifies the NHS pillars of character, scholarship, service, and leadership,” stated Kristin Wallace, NHS advisor. “Her impact on MWHS and this community has been formidable and will last beyond her graduation.”
Sunnarborg is a model member of NHS. Showing leadership at MWHS, Sunnarborg is a captain of the cross country and track teams, a Link Crew Leader, and president of the Environmental Club. As a 5-year member of Student Senate, she held many roles, including communications officer and executive board member. She was the community service officer for DECA for two years and is currently co-president of the 188-member chapter.
Service in the community is another area in which Sunnarborg excels. She is a co-founder of the Greater Twin Cities High School Environmental Coalition and the president of the Hennepin Division Board of the Minnesota Association of Student Councils. Her “Like a Girl” and “Net Zero” DECA chapter project teams organized numerous events to serve and help the community.
Academically, Sunnarborg has received accolades as well. She has maintained a 4.0 GPA while taking 11 college-level courses over her high school career. She is a National Merit Commended Scholar, an AP Scholar with Distinction, and an academic all-state runner.
Sunnarborg plans to attend a four-year college to study business, political science, and environmental studies, along with running cross country and track.
Since 1946, more than $21 million in scholarships have been awarded to outstanding NHS senior members to support college access and student success. The scholarship program is supported by the parent organization of NHS, the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).
For more information about the NHS, visit www.nhs.us.
