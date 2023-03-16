Laura Sunnarborg, a MWHS senior and member of National Honor Society (NHS), has been selected as an NHS Scholarship semifinalist.

In the 100 plus years since NHS was founded in 1921, members have been making a difference in their schools and communities, and the NHS Scholarship is a way of recognizing the most exceptional of these student leaders. Recipients are chosen based on their demonstrated work to support the four pillars of NHS: scholarship, service, leadership, and character.

