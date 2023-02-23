The Westonka School Board approved a resolution declaring a vacant school board seat at its meeting on Feb. 6 and is seeking applicants for appointment to the board for a term of May 2023 to January 2024.

The school board vacancy is the result of the retirement of long-time school board member Dave Botts. By state law, the school board is required to appoint an interim board member to serve the remainder of his term through Jan. 1, 2024. Applications can be found on the district’s website and are due by 4 p.m. on March 3.

