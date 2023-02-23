The Westonka School Board approved a resolution declaring a vacant school board seat at its meeting on Feb. 6 and is seeking applicants for appointment to the board for a term of May 2023 to January 2024.
The school board vacancy is the result of the retirement of long-time school board member Dave Botts. By state law, the school board is required to appoint an interim board member to serve the remainder of his term through Jan. 1, 2024. Applications can be found on the district’s website and are due by 4 p.m. on March 3.
A committee of three school board members will review the applications and select finalists by March 10. Depending on the number of applicants, the school board will review the applications of the finalists or conduct interviews at its March 13 meeting and appoint the interim school board member at the May 1 meeting.
Finance Director Kathy Miller also presented the 2022-2023 revised budget and a projection for the 2023-2024 budget to the board. The board approved the 2022-2023 preliminary budget at its June 6, 2022 meeting. The revised budget is based on updated information, current enrollment and current legislation.
According to Miller, the district has a total of 2,413 students enrolled for the 2022-2023 school year, which is five students less than the previous year and the lowest number in five years. Miller explained that the district is accustomed to enrollment growth of 30 to 50 students per year prior to 2020, but that trend was disrupted by the pandemic.
The revised budget is based on actual enrollment as of December 2022 and includes a total of $6,863 in funding for each student. A few additions to the revised budget include nearly $25,000 in additional state aid for declining enrollment and approximately $22,500 in American Indian education aid since the district serves 33 American Indian students.
Following the presentation, the board approved the revised budget, which includes $35,669,467 in revenues and $36,317,862 in expenditures. Superintendent Kevin Borg explained that over the past two school years, the board built up an assigned fund balance for class size reduction, and the district plans to use $492,296 from the assigned fund to make up the budget difference and maintain class sizes and support. He also noted that the use of the assigned fund should help stabilize the budget until the 2024-2025 school year when the district will receive the second step of a voter-approved increase in operating funds.
Another agenda item for the board was to approve Westonka’s 2022-25 technology plan. Mark Femrite, assistant superintendent for Teaching & Learning, explained that the district is continuing its focus on technology infrastructure, security, hardware, and user experience. According to Femrite, school districts will likely be the next targets of cyber security threats, and one way that the district is working to combat these threats is by orchestrating phishing campaigns as a way to educate staff about suspicious emails. The school is also engaging with building technology committees regarding hardware needs and classroom tools.
“We are constantly looking for that right balance of finding the right devices to accelerate learning, but at a price point that is fair and reasonable,” said Femrite.
In addition, Femrite shared that the district wants the end-user experience to be as simple and easy as possible for students and for staff. Single Sign-On (SSO), an authentication method that enables users to securely authenticate with multiple applications and websites by using just one set of credentials, is one example of how the district is balancing security and simplicity.
Superintendent Borg also provided a facilities update to the board. He explained that the district completed a demographic study and community survey over the summer in order to help prioritize facility needs. The facilities committee has decided to focus on district-wide security, deferred maintenance and redesign of education spaces, primarily at the high school.
Borg and the committee have also gathered input from district staff and will be meeting with two parent groups in the coming weeks. Along with that, the district will hold a facilities presentation for the public on March 14 at 7 p.m. at the Westonka Performing Arts Center.
In other news, the board approved the purchase of property at 5910 Game Farm Road, which is adjacent to Westonka High School. Borg indicated that this land will serve the district well in the future as it reviews its sports field and parking needs.
The board also approved an $4 increase in activity fees at the high school and middle school levels and admission pricing for the Mound Westonka High School spring play. In addition, the board authorized entering into a new cooperative with Watertown-Mayer for boys’ lacrosse, changing regular school board meetings to start at 6 p.m. and closing open enrollment for Westonka’s Transition Plus Program for the 2023-2024 school year.
