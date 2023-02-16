Westonka Public Schools is seeking applicants for appointment to the school board to fill a vacancy on the board for a term of May 2023 to January 2024.

The school board vacancy is the result of the retirement of long-time school board member Dave Botts. By state law, the school board is required to appoint an interim board member to serve the remainder of Botts’ term of office, which ends Jan. 1, 2024. Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Friday, March 3.

Load comments