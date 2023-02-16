Westonka Public Schools is seeking applicants for appointment to the school board to fill a vacancy on the board for a term of May 2023 to January 2024.
The school board vacancy is the result of the retirement of long-time school board member Dave Botts. By state law, the school board is required to appoint an interim board member to serve the remainder of Botts’ term of office, which ends Jan. 1, 2024. Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Friday, March 3.
To be eligible to serve on the school board, applicants must be: at least 21 years of age, a resident of District 277 for at least 30 day, and be an eligible voter.
The time commitment is about 10-15 hours per month. Regular board meetings are held on average once a month. There are also special meetings, work sessions, in-services, and seminars. Board members receive a monthly stipend.
Application forms are available from Emily Labuz, administrative assistant to the superintendent, (952) 491-8007 or labuze@westonka.k12.mn.us, or can be downloaded from the district web site at westonka.k12.mn.us. Completed applications must be received (not postmarked) by Friday, March 3, 2023 at 4 p.m. in the Westonka Educational Service Center, 5901 Sunnyfield Road E, Minnetrista, MN 55364. Applications will be accepted by mail, email or in person.
A committee of three school board members will review the applications and select finalists by March 10. Depending on the number of applicants, the school board will review the applications of the finalists or conduct interviews by March 13 and appoint the interim school board member at the May 1 meeting.
