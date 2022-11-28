Mound Westonka Superintendent Kevin Borg and Westonka Education Minnesota (WEM) surprised five Westonka Public Schools educators Friday, Nov. 11 with their respective school’s top teaching award. Congratulations to Westonka’s 2022-23 Building Teachers of the Year: Angela LaJoy from Westonka Early Learning, Melissa Bray from Shirley Hills Primary School, Lauren Singsank from Hilltop Primary School, Freya Klein from Grandview Middle School and Greg Sullivan from Mound Westonka High School.

WEM received a total of 503 Teacher of the Year nominations this fall from students, parents, staff and community members, and 111 individual teachers received nominations. Teachers in each building had the difficult task of selecting one teacher to represent their school as Teacher of the Year. Criteria for the annual award includes impact on student learning, both in and out of the classroom; contributions to and improvement of the school community; and years of service in the profession, district and/or building.

