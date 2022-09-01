Mental health, test scores, and safe learning were all topics of discussion for the Westonka School Board at its meeting on Aug. 15. School begins on Sept. 6 for the Whitehawks for students in grades K-12.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Westonka district participated in a mental health services study through the University of Minnesota Center for Applied Research and Educational Improvement (CAREI). The goal of the study was to help the district to prioritize, plan, and implement academic, behavioral, and mental health services that align with best practice research and the needs of students.
Insights gained from the study will be implemented in Westonka’s Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS), a systemic, continuous improvement framework for ensuring positive social, emotional, behavioral, developmental, and academic outcomes for every student. MTSS has been implemented in Westonka classrooms for the last several years, but now the district is in the process of coordinating the mental health portion of MTSS with the behavioral and academic components.
During the 2022-23 school year, the district will focus on developing a District MTSS Process Guide to provide direction and guidance with the implementation. The district will also host a training for all district staff in January to clarify roles and responsibilities and work on building MTSS teams.
Another agenda item for the board was a report from Mark Femrite, assistant superintendent for Teaching and Learning, regarding Westonka’s 2022 Advanced Placement (AP) Exam and Read Well by Third Grade results. This year Westonka had 196 AP students who took a total of 318 AP exams, which was down a bit from 2021. The average score on a five point scale was 3.29, which is considered passing.
In addition, Femrite noted that 44 students received AP Scholar Awards. Of those students, 10 received an AP Scholar with Honor award and eight earned an AP Scholar with Distinction award.
Femrite’s report on Read Well by Grade Three results has to do with a state requirement for all public schools to provide high quality reading and writing curriculum, instruction, assessments, and interventions in kindergarten through third grade, the typical time students are learning to read and write. Reading assignments measure a student’s level of proficiency in sight word acquisition at the kindergarten level, oral reading fluency, comprehension, and guided reading level.
According to Femrite, attendance and distance learning challenges caused Westonka’s scores to fall in 2021, but the district rebounded in 2022 because students were in the classroom. Femrite indicated that he expects scores to continue to rise as a result of the new language arts curriculum that is being implemented this fall at the elementary level.
In his superintendent’s report, Kevin Borg shared that the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas last spring prompted the district to meet with both the Orono and Minnetrista police chiefs over the summer to ensure coordinated efforts are strong in keeping students and staff safe. The district is particularly focused on its response to threats and securing the perimeter of the buildings.
Westonka is in a unique position in that it falls under the jurisdiction of two law enforcement agencies, and therefore, is able to have two school resource officers (SROs). The Orono SRO covers Shirley Hills Primary School and Grandview Middle School, while the Minnetrista SRO covers Westonka High School and Hilltop Primary School. Borg also explained that he appreciates that the board voted to approve a second hall monitor at the high school to report suspicious behavior and engage with students.
In regard to COVID-19, Borg indicated that the district will no longer report on every individual case, but will instead submit aggregate numbers of cases from schools to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) on a routine basis. Westonka will continue to maintain a public dashboard with school case data as well as Hennepin County case data. In addition, Westonka will no longer require quarantine for household close contacts and will continue to offer free at-home COVID-19 tests for students and staff through the school health office.
In other news, the board voted to add two kitchen assistant positions to the food service department and an additional special education paraprofessional position. Breakfast and lunch were offered to all students for free during the last two years, but this will no longer be the case for the 2022-23 school year. The board also approved removing a track head coaching stipend and adding two assistant coaching positions.
