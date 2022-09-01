Mental health, test scores, and safe learning were all topics of discussion for the Westonka School Board at its meeting on Aug. 15. School begins on Sept. 6 for the Whitehawks for students in grades K-12.

During the 2021-22 school year, the Westonka district participated in a mental health services study through the University of Minnesota Center for Applied Research and Educational Improvement (CAREI). The goal of the study was to help the district to prioritize, plan, and implement academic, behavioral, and mental health services that align with best practice research and the needs of students.

