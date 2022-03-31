The Mound Westonka School District is wrapping up an exciting month with lots of academic and arts events and competitions taking place.
At its March 14 meeting, the Mound Westonka School Board heard a recap from student representative Jake Gaylord, the Teaching and Learning Committee, and Superintendent Kevin Borg.
In his report, Gaylord shared that the Mound Westonka High School (MWHS) DECA team brought 122 students to the 2022 DECA State Career Development Conference which was held in Minneapolis on Mar. 6-8. DECA is an organization which “prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.” Among the students that competed at state, 53 were finalists, and 30 will be advancing to the 2022 International Career Development Conference in Atlanta, which will be held April 23-26.
The MWHS Theater also recently wrapped up its production of the “Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime’’ which ran March 11-13. According to Gaylord, the students were able to perform two student previews on March 11 for the English department and Special Ed departments. He also reported that Grandview Middle School will be producing “Matilda Jr.!” on April 21-24 at the Westonka Performing Arts Center.
Other highlights from Gaylord’s report included the recent Snowball semi-formal dance and the ‘Stuff the Bus’ drive. MWHS Student Senate raised $1,600 for the dance and $1,700 for the ‘Stuff the Bus’ drive for the Westonka Food Shelf. Gaylord mentioned that the MWHS band and choir programs will also be traveling to Chicago on May 17 for a tour as well. The choir recently competed in the Solo/Ensemble Contest and earned three Superior ratings and one Best in Site award.
In the Teaching and Learning Committee Report, Assistant Superintendent for Teaching & Learning Mark Femrite brought the board’s attention to the MWHS robotics team, the Tonkabots. The team of 21 students competed at the FIRST Northern Lights Regional Competition in Duluth on March 3-5 and came in 27th out of 52 teams.
Femrite explained that this year’s challenge was exceptionally difficult, as the team had to build a robot that could shoot a basketball into two hoops at different levels and pull itself up four levels of horizontal bars. He also stated that there are plans in place to start a feeder robotics program at Grandview Middle School next year through Westonka Community Ed.
In addition, Femrite introduced a new teacher evaluation tool called TeachPoint to the board, which he said will be more cost effective than the current system. Another topic of Femrite’s report was the year-long district study on school mental health services and programming which is coming to a close. The goal of the study was to help prioritize, plan, and implement academic, behavioral, and mental health services that align with best practice research and the needs of students. The results of the report and recommendations will be presented to the board at its May 2 meeting.
Superintendent Kevin Borg described the staffing challenges that the district is facing right now due to the tight labor market in his report. He pointed out that Mound Westonka’s situation is not as dire as some other districts due to its positive reputation, and he complimented the staff members, parents, and community members for stepping up and putting students first. One example of how the school is dealing with the current situation is by having University of Minnesota professors teach college-level Spanish.
Borg also reported that the district is on track to stay within its reduced budget while continuing to have low class sizes, offer programming, and hire more people, including a social worker and more paraprofessionals. Along with this, Borg explained that the Facilities Committee is continuing to review the district’s current facility needs and hopes to bring its priorities to the board by the end of the year. The board recently approved a demographic study which will help to inform these plans. One major consideration for the committee is remodeling the high school, which was not included in the 2011 bond.
At the end of its meeting, the board voted to approve the addition of Drama/Theater as an MWHS lettering activity and approved a resolution authorizing application for the Hennepin Youth Sports Program Grant, which would be used for playground improvements at Hilltop Primary School.
