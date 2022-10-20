The Westonka School Board approved the results of the 2022 fiscal year audit report at its meeting on Oct 3. The district’s accounting firm, BerganKDV, issued an unmodified opinion, which is the best opinion it can give.

According to Aaron Dahl of BerganKDV, in 2022, 61 percent of the district’s revenue came from the state, 29 percent came from local property taxes, and 10 percent came from other sources of revenue such as student fees, activity admission, student activity fundraising, and pandemic-related funds.

