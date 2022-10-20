The Westonka School Board approved the results of the 2022 fiscal year audit report at its meeting on Oct 3. The district’s accounting firm, BerganKDV, issued an unmodified opinion, which is the best opinion it can give.
According to Aaron Dahl of BerganKDV, in 2022, 61 percent of the district’s revenue came from the state, 29 percent came from local property taxes, and 10 percent came from other sources of revenue such as student fees, activity admission, student activity fundraising, and pandemic-related funds.
Average daily membership (ADM) is the primary pupil count used in school-funding formulas and is the largest single funding source for the district. According to Dahl, over the past five years there has been a 2 percent annual increase in the general education aid formula allowance.
In terms of the number of students served, Dahl explained that, while Westonka’s resident ADM increased 0.7 percent in fiscal year 2022, the district saw a total decrease in ADM of 1 percent from 2021, likely due to open enrollment losses or a shift to homeschooling.
Overall, the district ended the year under budget by about $1.2 million. By spending less, it was also able to pay off its long-term facility maintenance deficit of about $500,000. In addition, BerganKDV conducted an audit on two special funds, the Food Service fund and the Community Service fund. Both funds were affected by the pandemic, but saw significant increases in the last year.
In other news, Mark Femrite, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, explained to the board that the district is coming to the end of its 2019-2022 Edge21 technology plan. Edge21 includes a 1:1 technology device initiative in which students in grades K-4 use iPads in the classroom and students in grades 5–12 use Chromebooks at school and outside of school as the primary way to access curriculum.
According to Femrite, when considering technology plans, the district focuses on infrastructure, security, hardware, user experience and innovative technologies. Femrite will be working with Cory Wolf, director of technology, to bring a new three-year technology proposal to the board in December.
Femrite also shared that the district is implementing a new pedagogy for science instruction that is focused less on memorization and more on applied, investigative learning. This change was part of the 2019 Minnesota academic standards in science, but was delayed due to the pandemic. It is expected to be fully implemented by the 2024-2025 school year.
As part of the changes to the science curriculum, eighth grade earth science moved to sixth grade during the 2021-2022 school year. During the 2023-2024 school year, sixth grade physical science will move to eighth grade, and starting during the 2024-2025 school year, ninth grade earth science will become one of the choices for the high school graduation science requirements.
In addition, Femrite highlighted the fact that Westonka ranked in the top 10 on Niche’s “2023 Best School Districts in Minnesota” list, which is based on state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, ACT scores, and public school district rating. Westonka also earned a number seven state ranking from School Digger, a website that calculates school and district rankings based on the most recent test scores released by the Minnesota Department of Education.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.