Mound Westonka High School Theatre and Grandview Middle School Troupers wrapped a successful production of "Oliver!" at the end of November. The classic tale and musical theatre masterpiece received accolades from the Hennepin Theatre Trust Spotlight Education Program in December. This production featured 86 middle and high school students throughout, including the cast, crew and pit.
MWHS and GMS students in "Oliver!" brought theatergoers back to the streets of London in 1850, where they encountered a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, who became the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver (Joey Asche - 7) escaped to London and found acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin (Jack Hanson - 11). When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow (Mason Butzow - 11) takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes (Joseph Wolf - 11) and the sympathetic Nancy (Haylee Larson - 10) to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family.
“Co-directing 'Oliver!' with Mary Todd Kaercher was the most fun I’ve had in the theatre in a long time,” said co-director Joe Lawrence. “Our amazing crew of professional directors and designers created a sense of community with the Grandview Troupers, novice high school actors, and returning varsity performers and technicians.
“Eighty-some people came together and persevered through many roadblocks to tell the story of Oliver Twist, to create beautiful music, and to make wonderful memories for the cast, crew and audiences,” added Lawrence. “It’s hard to find words to express how proud I was of our entire cast and crew.”
“Working with this blended group of actors—middle and high school—may be the best directing experience I’ve ever had, and I’ve had a lot,” said co-director Kaercher. “All of the actors did everything we asked with no complaining nor second guessing. The amount of trust on both sides—actors and directors—made the show have heart and joy.”
Spotlight Education honors high school musicals and students by formally recognizing the extraordinary achievements and process of developing young artists, onstage and offstage, in Minnesota’s high school musical theater programs. The process of evaluation for the Spotlight Program includes a pre-evaluation, a technical evaluation, and three performance evaluations.
Spotlight Showcase is a professionally produced event highlighting the hard work and talent of the students, teachers, families, and community members that are part of the vibrant high school musical theatre community in Minnesota. The Showcase features a variety of performances, including technical students and orchestra.
Accolades received for the production included: Honorable Mention for Overall Technical Production, Honorable Mention for Run Crew, Honorable Mention for Overall Technical Team
Individual Honors included: Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role - Jack Hanson as Fagin, and Outstanding in Technical Leadership - Connor Houston as Student Stage Manager.
The evaluators also sent special shout-outs to highlight the work done by Cerisa Bray, Ensemble Vocals, Ensemble Acting, Ensemble Performance, and the Student Orchestra.
“The feelings of teamwork and camaraderie were very strong in this production,” said one evaluator. “I could tell you all worked together to produce a show that you all could feel proud of, and I especially loved how this show inspired you all to think about the ways we can help others.”
“Just a sensational amount of joy - each performer was clearly beaming with delight to share this show with their community!” said another evaluator. “You could feel each student presenting their best, and the pride they were feeling. Each audience member around me, young and old, was so invested in what was happening on stage, showing just how fun and engaging this production was!”
A third evaluator called the production a clear body of work by the cast and crew. “The dedication to the process was evident in the well-rounded performance and there was great energy and interactions onstage that brought the ensemble to life,” he said. “The middle school chorus was very involved, and their moments really shone through. As they develop, this will be a great asset to the high school program.”
Production Staff: Directed by Joe Lawrence and Mary Todd Kaercher, Assistant Director and Costume Design: Jamie Harms, Musical Director: Melissa Bray, Choreographer: Kerri Olson,
