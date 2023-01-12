Oliver.jpg

The cast and crew of "Oliver!" received numerous awards for the production. (Photo courtesy Mound Westonka Schools)

Mound Westonka High School Theatre and Grandview Middle School Troupers wrapped a successful production of "Oliver!" at the end of November. The classic tale and musical theatre masterpiece received accolades from the Hennepin Theatre Trust Spotlight Education Program in December. This production featured 86 middle and high school students throughout, including the cast, crew and pit.

MWHS and GMS students in "Oliver!" brought theatergoers back to the streets of London in 1850, where they encountered a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, who became the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver (Joey Asche - 7) escaped to London and found acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin (Jack Hanson - 11). When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow (Mason Butzow - 11) takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes (Joseph Wolf - 11) and the sympathetic Nancy (Haylee Larson - 10) to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family.

