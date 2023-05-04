The Westonka School Board invited several groups of students to its April meeting to be recognized for their recent extracurricular accomplishments.
Christy Zachow, Grandview Middle School principal, presented awards to four seventh grade students during the meeting who represented Westonka in the Minnesota Future City Competition. The team of Annabelle Strege, Tryggvi Carlson, Aidan Huesmann, and Sophia Stanberry won the award for Best Railway Infrastructure.
The Future Cities Competition is a nationwide program that challenges middle school students to research, design, and create a city that exists 100 years in the future and showcase their solution to a citywide sustainability issue. This year’s focus was on climate change in the city. Grandview Middle School students also can participate in the Future City competition through a full semester course.
In addition, Jolene Herfel, Mound Westonka High School (MWHS) principal, recognized ExCEL award winner Natalie Miner and Triple A award winners Daniel Kaczanowski and Laura Sunnarborg.
The ExCEL Award – Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership – recognizes Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, leaders in their schools, and who demonstrate a strong commitment to community service. The Academics, Arts, and Athletics Award, commonly known as the Triple ‘A’ Award, honors high school seniors throughout the state who have a 3.0 or higher-grade point average and who participate in Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL)-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities.
Jeff Peterson, Westonka activities director, also took the opportunity to highlight students who had outstanding individual athletic performances and contributed to Westonka earning five conference championships this year. He commended Reagan Kelley who earned the Class 1A all-around title at the state meet for the second year in a row as part of the Watertown-Mayer/Westonka gymnastics team. He also applauded senior Jaylyn Storm for being one of the most decorated swimmers in program history. Storm played a key role in helping the Mound Westonka/Holy Family (MWHF) girls swim and dive team earn a program-high third-place finish in the MSHSL Class A state meet this year.
Peterson recognized junior Jack Nelson for his success in wrestling as well. Nelson is a three-time state wrestling champion, only the second in program history. Along with that, Peterson drew the board’s attention to the Westonka dance team, which placed in the top three at the state tournament for the first time in school history. The team placed third in jazz and first in kick.
In other news, Serenity Bownik, MWHS student senate representative, shared with the board that the MWHS Student Senate will be hosting the Minnesota Association of Student Councils/Minnesota Association of Honor Societies State Leadership Convention April 29-30. Bownik also reported that the speech team recently competed in the Section 2AA tournament and is raising money to send senior Connor Houston to the National Speech and Debate Tournament in Arizona in June.
Along with that, Bownik mentioned that DECA sent 28 students to the International Career Development Conference in Orlando, which took place April 22-25. She also noted that Laura Sunderborg is one of two students from Minnesota who will be receiving a national DECA scholarship.
In addition, the board heard from a special education paraprofessional at MWHS who was recently notified that she would be terminated and her contract would not be renewed. The paraprofessional defended her teaching and indicated that she believes there may be some larger issues in the special education department at MWHS. An attorney who serves the state of Minnesota also spoke on the paraprofessional’s behalf and presented statistics suggesting that MWHS has higher turnover rates for special education staff than other schools in the area. In response, the board voted to table any action on possible termination.
The school board also heard from Mark Femrite, assistant superintendent for Teaching and Learning, who provided an update on the district’s progress with the Multi-Tiered Systems of Support Framework, which aims to address academics, social emotional health, behavioral health and attendance. As part of the framework, the district has created building teams, multi-levels of instruction and intervention and is working toward data-informed problem-solving and putting the appropriate infrastructure and assessment criteria in place.
Femrite also informed the board that state testing is underway. The district will test approximately 1,400 students and offer 13 Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment (MCA) exams in reading, math, and science. Embargoed results will arrive in June with final results shared in August.
The board also approved a public lake access easement agreement, which will allow the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to fund a pier on Dutch Lake that will be utilized for science and other curriculum classes at Grandview Middle School.
