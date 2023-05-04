The Westonka School Board invited several groups of students to its April meeting to be recognized for their recent extracurricular accomplishments.

Christy Zachow, Grandview Middle School principal, presented awards to four seventh grade students during the meeting who represented Westonka in the Minnesota Future City Competition. The team of Annabelle Strege, Tryggvi Carlson, Aidan Huesmann, and Sophia Stanberry won the award for Best Railway Infrastructure.

