Mound Westonka High School students who exhibited outstanding effort, citizenship and academic achievement for the second semester of the 2021-22 school year were honored at the Distinguished Student Breakfast at the high school December 10. These students are distinguished because of their initiative, leadership, creativity and personal improvement, among many other things.
Teachers are invited to name a distinguished student in each broad subject area for each grade level each semester, or twice per school year.
These students and their parents are invited to a breakfast where each teacher’s nomination is read to the group and each student is introduced. This long-time tradition is planned and hosted by a faculty committee.
Honored at the breakfast were eighth-graders Nathan Carlson, Algebra X; Adrian Figueora, English 8; Seth Gage-Morton, English 8; Bella Kirkpatrick, Guided Study; Maddison McCutcheon, Adv. English 8; and ninth-graders Cole Munsterteiger, Health 9; Rohan Nella; Computer Science; Sullivan Rothenberger, Symphonic Band; and Eric von Holtz, Geography.
Also recognized were sophomores Aurora Antilla, Biology; Maisie Wheeler, Honors English 10; and Henry Zimmerman, U.S. History; juniors Robin Baker, English 11; and Brekken Thompson, Marketing 2; and seniors Grace Goralczyk, English 12; Lindsey Gunderson, Digital News; Felicia Klassen, American Government; Ben Ludowise, Physics; and Megan Wanner, Advanced Composition.
Congratulations to these hard-working students!
