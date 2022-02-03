Mound Westonka High School has chosen seniors Hannah Drill and Lance Nemecek to represent the school at the regional Triple “A” Awards banquet. A recognition ceremony for the state-wide winners will be held in March. Sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL), the Triple “A” Award — Academics, Arts and Athletics — is a unique recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school seniors who have excelled in the classroom, on the athletic field and in the fine arts.
Hannah Drill is a three-sport athlete, with leadership roles on the volleyball, basketball and softball teams. She has served as captain in all three sports. In volleyball, she earned All-Conference honors her senior year. Drill had to sit out two games in basketball last year after injuring an ankle, but discovered that she could still be the team’s biggest cheerleader from the sidelines, a lesson she said she’ll remember forever.
Drill looks forward to the daily warm-ups in choir each day. A four-year member of the Concert Choir, she also serves as co-president this year. Drill said that participating in the summer musicals through Westonka Community Theatre gave her an incredible opportunity to become a part of a special community.
Drill carries a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a rigorous course load that includes multiple Advanced Placement classes as well as College in School courses in Spanish. Drill says each of her classes has pushed her to think in a different way, something that she truly appreciates.
“Being involved in sports has helped me to build connections with younger players and also learn skills like teamwork and communication,” said Drill. Her commitment to both sports and music has also helped her to become a more dedicated student. “Working towards an academic goal has taught me to stay motivated and persevere even when assignments get hard.
“Being an athlete, musician and student throughout my high school career has helped me to gain confidence and find out what my passions are,” Drill added.
Basketball coach Bobbi Jo Tronsgard wrote a letter of recommendation for Drill. “Hannah is one of our most dedicated, compassionate and servant leaders in our community,” she said. “Her leadership in extracurricular activities, and in her commitment to helping our younger generation of students by volunteering in many different areas throughout our school district has been an inspiration.
“Hannah’s leadership, academic success and character can be seen throughout all of her accomplishments,” Tronsgard added. “She is an outstanding representative of our community.”
Drill plans to study environmental engineering next year, but is undecided on her college. Hannah is the daughter of Steven and Mara Drill of Mayer.
Lance Nemecek has spent 13 years of his life on athletic teams. He was a hockey and soccer player for 10 years before embarking on his high school career in cross country, Nordic skiing, and track and field. A five-year member of the cross-country team, Nemecek was captain for two years and was named All-Conference four years. He was the Wright County Conference champion his senior year, when he also advanced to the state tournament and was named to the Academic All-State team.
Nemecek is a two-year captain on the Nordic ski team. He has been named All Conference two years and is a two-time state tournament participant. A four-year member of the track team, Nemecek earned All-Conference honors as a ninth-grader.
Nemecek is a member of the Wind Ensemble, where he has been section leader several times. He has also been in Jazz Band since eighth-grade. He has enjoyed participating in multiple competitions and performing in the Coffee House Jazz concerts. He was a member of the pit orchestra for “Something Rotten” last fall. He is also a three-year member of the DECA Club, where he has advanced to the state tournament two times.
Despite a rigorous course load, Nemecek has been on the “A” honor roll every semester since ninth-grade. He was inducted into the National Honor Society as a junior and has enrolled in several Advanced Placement classes.
“I’ve learned from my experience in sports, studying and music that rewards and accolades are not given out on a silver platter,” said Nemecek, who credits his leadership skills to involvement in athletics and music, in addition to traditional learning experiences. “The effort, energy and training that you put into something will match the outcome. I always know that if I try harder a better outcome and more rewarding results can be achieved.”
Former teacher and cross country coach Jessica Rashleger wrote a letter of recommendation for Nemecek. “Lance is a wonderful student, accomplished musician and a hard-working athlete,” she said. “Lance has a way of really relating to other students and respecting them. His peers look to Lance as a leader and he takes that responsibility very seriously.
“Most importantly, Lance is a dedicated, determined and positive individual who has a very strong moral character and is an outstanding role model in the school,” she added.
Nemecek is planning on attending St. Olaf College, where he also plans to participate in cross country and track and field. Lance is the son of Lawrence and Jackie Nemecek of Minnetrista.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.