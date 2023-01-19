Mound Westonka High School has chosen seniors Daniel Kaczanowski and Laura Sunnarborg to represent the school at the regional Triple “A” Awards banquet. A recognition ceremony for the state-wide winners will be held in March. Sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL), the Triple “A” Award—Academics, Arts and Athletics—is a unique recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school seniors who have excelled in the classroom, on the athletic field and in the fine arts.
Daniel Kaczanowski is a three-sport athlete, playing soccer, basketball and golf at the varsity level. He was named All-Conference in soccer and played on the state tournament basketball team last year, where they earned the fifth-place trophy. Prior to his year on the golf team, Kaczanowski spent two years on the track team as well.
Kaczanowski is a member of the band and was named to All-State Band as a junior. He also plays his trumpet at church and various Boy Scout events. He was his troop’s bugler for six years, playing “Reveille” each morning and “Taps” each evening at summer camps. He is also honored to play with the high school band each year at the Memorial Day ceremony.
Kaczanowski has taken honors, advanced, and advanced placement (AP) classes in a variety of disciplines, such as music, science, English, social studies and history, to earn a well-rounded education.
“I took the initiative to challenge myself mentally in all aspects of schooling after I received a lower grade than I wanted during my freshman year,” said Kaczanowski. “This personal motivation has propelled me to learn crucial study habits and effective test-taking techniques that will allow me to flourish as I transition from high school to college.”
“My involvement in the arts, athletics, and academics has taught me life skills like time management,” Kaczanowski added. “Being able to balance multiple sports, excel in rigorous courses, and challenge myself in the fine arts has pushed me to become my best self.”
Advanced American Government teacher Greg Sullivan provided a letter of recommendation for Kaczanowski. “Daniel has been involved in various clubs, sports, and activities throughout his high school career and has not only participated, but has thrived,” Sullivan wrote. “As displayed in his participation in Boy Scouts, Link Crew, and Summit Leadership, Daniel actively looks to give back to his community and strives to be a role-model.”
“I have seen first-hand Daniel’s resilience and passion for growth in our Advanced American Government class,” Sullivan added. “It is for these reasons I am confident Daniel will be successful in whatever he decides to do in life.”
Kaczanowski plans to attend college to study civil or architectural engineering, although he is undecided on a college. Daniel is the son of Cynthia and Peter Kaczanowski of Minnetrista.
Laura Sunnarborg is a long-time runner, earning accolades in both cross country and track at MWHS. She has earned letters in both sports since she was a seventh grader. In cross country, Sunnarborg was named Westonka Girls Runner of the Year for six consecutive years. She has been named All-Conference each year since seventh grade and is a three-time captain. She is also a three-time state qualifier.
Sunnarborg is a four-year member of the DECA Club, where she coordinated thousands of hours of community service as the Community Service Coordinator. She says her favorite performing art is through DECA, as she loves the opportunity to think on her feet during role plays. She has qualified for internationals in five different categories, and was named state champion for her chapter project, which earned her a sixth-place finish at Internationals. She is also a proficient piano player and sang in her church’s youth choir for several years.
Sunnarborg maintains a 4.0 grade point average while taking a rigorous courseload of AP classes and College in School (CIS) courses. Sunnarborg serves as president of the Environmental Club, where she is credited with growing the club from just five members to over 50. An Honors English magazine project further developed her interest in the climate, leading to the founding of a network of environmental clubs GHEC (Greater Twin Cities High School Environmental Coalition).
“In my early high school years, I joined every activity I could, ranging from Math League to theater stage crew,” said Sunnarborg. “Some of the activities I tried were for me, and some were not, but through the process of exploring, I found my identity.”
“My high school career was highlighted with being a three-time cross country state qualifier, a DECA Internationals finalist, an AP Scholar with Distinction and a National Merit Commended Scholar,” Sunnarborg added. “However, those accomplishments pale in comparison to the passionate and determined character I’ve developed through athletics, arts and academics.”
Cross country coach Chris Humbert wrote a letter of recommendation for Sunnarborg. “Laura is perhaps the hardest working student athlete I have encountered in my 35 years as an educator,” Humbert wrote. “Best of all, for all her accomplishments, Laura has remained disciplined, motivated, and refreshingly humble.”
“Laura is diligent in her schoolwork, a high-flying athlete, and productive and enthusiastic about her arts and activities,” Humbert added. “The depth of her character and integrity is a beacon to others and will always serve her, and those she impacts, in a positive manner.”
Sunnarborg plans to major in environmental studies on a pre-law track to become an environmental lawyer, although she has not yet decided on a college. She also plans to participate in cross country and track. Laura is the daughter of Alicia and Michael Sunnarborg of Minnetrista.
About the Triple ‘A’ Award
Triple “A” Award recipients are selected through a multi-level process that involves member schools of the MSHSL, the League’s administrative regions, and a special committee of educators, business leaders and members of the fine arts and athletics communities. Every member school of the League is invited to nominate one girl and one boy for the Triple “A” Award. Nominees must be seniors in high school, have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher, participate in MSHSL fine arts and/or athletic activities, and comply with the MSHSL Student Code of Conduct.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.