Triple A 2022-23.png

Daniel Kaczanowski and Laura Sunnarborg have been named as Westonka High School’s Triple “A” recipients. (Submitted photo)

Mound Westonka High School has chosen seniors Daniel Kaczanowski and Laura Sunnarborg to represent the school at the regional Triple “A” Awards banquet. A recognition ceremony for the state-wide winners will be held in March. Sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL), the Triple “A” Award—Academics, Arts and Athletics—is a unique recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school seniors who have excelled in the classroom, on the athletic field and in the fine arts.

Daniel Kaczanowski is a three-sport athlete, playing soccer, basketball and golf at the varsity level. He was named All-Conference in soccer and played on the state tournament basketball team last year, where they earned the fifth-place trophy. Prior to his year on the golf team, Kaczanowski spent two years on the track team as well.

