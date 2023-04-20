Melissa Bray.JPG

Shirley Hills music teacher Melissa Bray was surprised by her teacher of the year announcement on April 3 by Superintendent Kevin Borg and Principal Scott Eidsness. (Submitted photo)

Shirley Hills Primary School music teacher Melissa Bray has been named 2023 Westonka Teacher of the Year. Westonka Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Borg and Shirley Hills Principal Scott Eidsness, along with her family, surprised Bray in front of an enthusiastic group of Shirley Hills teachers and staff on April 3.

Representing each of Westonka’s school buildings, candidates for the district’s top teaching award are nominated by their colleagues, students and community members for their exceptional commitment to student learning. Bray’s fellow nominees were Angela LaJoy from Westonka Early Learning, Lauren Singsank from Hilltop Primary School, Freya Klein from Grandview Middle School and Greg Sullivan from Mound Westonka High School. Bray and LaJoy were also among the 131 candidates for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

