Shirley Hills Primary School music teacher Melissa Bray has been named 2023 Westonka Teacher of the Year. Westonka Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Borg and Shirley Hills Principal Scott Eidsness, along with her family, surprised Bray in front of an enthusiastic group of Shirley Hills teachers and staff on April 3.
Representing each of Westonka’s school buildings, candidates for the district’s top teaching award are nominated by their colleagues, students and community members for their exceptional commitment to student learning. Bray’s fellow nominees were Angela LaJoy from Westonka Early Learning, Lauren Singsank from Hilltop Primary School, Freya Klein from Grandview Middle School and Greg Sullivan from Mound Westonka High School. Bray and LaJoy were also among the 131 candidates for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
Bray has served as the music teacher at Shirley Hills since 2005 and has spent the past 18 years bringing the love of music to students in grades K-4. Bray’s colleague Lori Knauf described her as “one of those teachers that makes a difference in the lives of people that remains with them, not for the day or year, but for their lifetime.”
“Bringing joy to my students through music is why I am a music teacher,” said Bray. “I believe that students need to experience joy every day because singing feels good, and many good memories can be made while listening to and making music.”
“I believe that kids want to be seen, heard and cared about,” Bray continued. “I believe kids want to do their best at school and be given the opportunity to show their teachers who they are. I love to give students that chance through music.”
“Children are at the heart of why Melissa Bray teaches,” wrote Shirley Hills Principal Scott Eidsness in his recommendation letter. “On more than one occasion I have seen Ms. Bray in tears of joy listening to her students sing … Connecting with kids and helping them develop a love of music is what fuels Ms. Bray, and it exudes from her classroom into the entire school.”
As an example of the love and care that Bray brings to Shirley Hills each day, Eidsness shared that every person at the school - students and adults - gets a special note from Bray on their birthday. “Each morning she can be found roaming the halls prior to the start of her classes, personally handing out these birthday cards to the children,” wrote Eidsness.
Bray will be recognized, along with her fellow building teachers of the year, at the Westonka Staff Recognition event May 3 at the Westonka Performing Arts Center.
