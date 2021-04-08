Mound Westonka High School is proud to name senior Grace Peterson as the 2021 recipient of the Athena Award. Candidates for this “outstanding female athlete” award must demonstrate excellence in individual or group sports. Peterson is a three-sport White Hawks athlete, participating in tennis, hockey and lacrosse.
“Grace Peterson is truly deserving of this recognition,” said activities director Jeff Peterson. “She is an outstanding student athlete who works hard, has a great attitude, is a great teammate and an all-around great person. Congratulations Grace, we’re proud of you!”
Other finalists for the 2021 MWHS Athena Award were seniors Greta Blanck, Avery Finck and Brooke Pioske.
A two-year captain of the tennis team, Peterson has been earning awards since her ninth-grade season, when she earned the Sportsmanship Award. Since then, she has been named Team MVP and Ms. Competitor (2 years). She has received the Heart Award and been named Academic All-State, All-Conference and Honorable Mention All-Conference.
Peterson was a state qualifier on the hockey team. She is a two-time captain, Team MVP, Hardest Worker and All Conference honoree.
In lacrosse, Peterson broke school records for the most goals in a game (10) and most goals in a season (60). She was named Offensive Player of the Year as an eighth-grader and went on to Team MVP and All-Conference Awards. She is a two-time captain and was named Academic All-State.
In addition to participating in three sports, Peterson lettered three times in strength and conditioning, where she broke multiple school records.
Peterson’s favorite high school sports memory is making it to the state hockey tournament her sophomore year – a memory she says will last forever. “The section final game was by far the most exciting game I have every played in,” she said. “Playing in the Xcel Energy Center was an amazing opportunity and it was great to have so many fans at the game!”
Grace is the daughter of Anna and Mark Peterson. She plans to play Division I lacrosse at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD.
Peterson will represent MWHS in the 49th Annual Minneapolis Athena Awards this spring. She will be one of more than 50 outstanding senior women honored from public and private high schools in the greater Minneapolis area.
