The Mound Westonka High School Wind Ensemble and Concert Choir took part in a whirlwind educational and performance tour of Chicago March 17-20. A packed itinerary included performances and clinics by the two groups, along with lots of sightseeing.
Shortly after landing in the Windy City, the band set up for a performance at the Field Museum, one of the largest natural history museums in the world. The band performed in the shadow of Maximo, the biggest dinosaur ever discovered. After touring the museum, students visited Millennium Park and enjoyed award-winning pizza at Giordano’s.
The choir attended a private clinic at Northwestern University, under the director of Stephen Alltop, while the band took part in a clinic at VanderCook College of Music, under the direction of Dean Stacey Dolan.
“The acoustics in the Northwestern Chapel were stunning and the chapel was absolutely beautiful,” said choir teacher Kelly Newell.
“Band students impressed their clinician during the clinic at VanderCook,” added band director Gretchen Chilson.
Students and chaperones toured the Chicago Cultural Center, had lunch at Navy Pier, visited the Museum of Science and Industry, and had free time to explore Chinatown.
A trip to Chicago is not complete without a visit to the Magnificent Mile, the Shedd Aquarium and the 360 Chicago Observation Deck, where the choir performed 1,000 feet above the street. Evening activities included a production of “West Side Story” at the Marriott Theatre and dinner and entertainment at Medieval Times.
“’West Side Story’ was extremely well done,” said Newell. “The singing, instrumentation, dancing and acting were out of this world.”
A Gangster Tour, a visit to the Lincoln Park Zoo and dinner at the Hard Rock Café wrapped up four fast-paced days of activities, with the plane touching down just before midnight on Sunday night.
“I was proud to tour with this incredible group of musicians, who were on-time, organized and classy,” said Chilson.
“It was wonderful to have the opportunity to share the choir and band tour experience with our students after a very long couple of years,” said Newell. “Our Westonka students were kind, courteous, and performed beautifully throughout this tour.”
The MWHS Wind Ensemble and Concert Choir, the school’s top two auditioned groups, go on tour every other school year. The trip expenses are covered by student fundraising and the families of the participants.
