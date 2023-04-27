Mound Westonka High School junior Cormac Schaefer earned a perfect score of 36 on the ACT standardized college admissions test. That’s a remarkable achievement, considering that nationwide less than .3 percent of all test takers accomplished the same feat.

The ACT exam is comprised of English, math, reading, and science sections, each scored between 1-36. A student’s resulting composition score is calculated by averaging all four scores together.

