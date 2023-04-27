Mound Westonka High School junior Cormac Schaefer earned a perfect score of 36 on the ACT standardized college admissions test. That’s a remarkable achievement, considering that nationwide less than .3 percent of all test takers accomplished the same feat.
The ACT exam is comprised of English, math, reading, and science sections, each scored between 1-36. A student’s resulting composition score is calculated by averaging all four scores together.
“When I got my score, I was incredibly relieved,” said Schaefer. “Prior to taking the test, I had taken many practice tests and scored at or around 36, so I knew I was capable of it, but I was still anxious and uncertain about how well I did on the real thing.”
To prepare for the ACT, Schaefer worked with a tutor to learn some helpful strategies for each of the sections. In addition, he used practice tests to familiarize himself with the structure of the ACT and highlight areas that he needed to work on.
Schaefer’s favorite classes at MWHS have been engineering and calculus, as he enjoys solving problems and challenging himself.
“Cormac is a kind, inquisitive, hardworking student who is a master at critical thinking,” said math teacher Lisa Paul. “He enjoys looking at problems from many different angles and drawing up solutions that are both creative and eloquent. It’s no surprise he was able to accomplish this incredible feat!”
Schaefer is a member of the National Honor Society. Outside of the classroom, he is on the soccer team, the robotics team, and the alpine skiing team. He also plays soccer with the Orono Westonka Soccer Club during the spring.
“Cormac is a very dedicated student in and out of the classroom,” said social studies teacher Alan Hiebert. “He makes the most of his high school experience by constantly challenging himself. He has fantastic academic habits, but he’s also humble enough to ask questions and take advice. I’m not surprised he did so well.”
Cormac, the son of Kristin Schaefer and Paul Schaefer, lives in Minnetrista.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.