Westonka National Honor Society senior officers Josie Moen, Eve Seckinger, Ellen Pruitt, and Maureen Reily are pictured. (Submitted photo)

A total of 70 Mound Westonka High School students were inducted into the National Honor Society (NHS) at a special ceremony for students and their families on April 26. Another 43 seniors, who were inducted into the program last year, were also on hand for special recognition. Senior President Ellen Pruitt welcomed the visitors to the Westonka Performing Arts Center (PAC) and thanked the parents for their support and hard work.

“This year has been one of growth and progress, as the Mound Westonka NHS chapter has worked through transformation after transformation to establish a long-lasting structure of active membership and personal accountability,” said Pruitt.

