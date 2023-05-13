A total of 70 Mound Westonka High School students were inducted into the National Honor Society (NHS) at a special ceremony for students and their families on April 26. Another 43 seniors, who were inducted into the program last year, were also on hand for special recognition. Senior President Ellen Pruitt welcomed the visitors to the Westonka Performing Arts Center (PAC) and thanked the parents for their support and hard work.
“This year has been one of growth and progress, as the Mound Westonka NHS chapter has worked through transformation after transformation to establish a long-lasting structure of active membership and personal accountability,” said Pruitt.
The NHS chapter is under new leadership this year, as advisors Kristin Wallace, Emily Morrow, and Cheryl Sherbrooke brought new energy, ideas, and standards to the chapter.
Junior officers Sammy Krahl, Natalie Miner, Cassie Nemecek, and Maisie Wheeler outlined an impressive list of accomplishments during the year.
NHS students contributed an incredible 1,813 hours of personal time in service throughout the community this year, led by senior Campbell Schwob with nearly 40 hours of service and junior Brooke Meester with over 50 hours of service. Both students were recognized for outstanding service and commitment to their community.
Students offered their talents to the Westonka Food Shelf, Second Harvest, Feed My Starving Children, Lowry Nature Center, several Westonka youth athletic programs, and many other local organizations. Students are expected to volunteer a minimum of 15 hours on their own, but an impressive number of students exceeded the minimum requirement.
NHS students staged a record-setting poinsettia sale, which will provide scholarships to two deserving seniors at the upcoming Scholarship Night in May. Senior Laura Sunnarborg was recognized for receiving a national NHS scholarship to continue her education at Gustavus Adolphus College.
The NHS chapter hosted two blood drives in cooperation with the Memorial Blood Center this year. In addition to maintaining their adopted highway, students also cleaned up the MWHS campus and Haddorff Field. The chapter established a new partnership with Western Communities Action Network (WeCAN) and will develop ways to support this group.
The inductees recited the new member pledge, which encourages high standards of scholarship, leadership, service, and character. Senior NHS officers Josie Moen, Eve Seckinger, and Maureen Reily spoke to each of these standards.
Moen said scholarship is derived from a passion for knowledge to understand, to solve, and to create. Reily spoke on the pillar of character, challenging students to role model quality character and to be a positive influence on the character of others.
Seckinger defined service as the act of voluntarily giving your time and using your skills and talents for the benefit of the community. Pruitt said that leadership is setting the example in words and deeds to motivate others to follow both in and out of the classroom.
As the new members were introduced, each received a certificate from Assistant Principal Marty Fischer. The officers thanked Principal Jolene Herfel for her encouragement and support throughout the year. Herfel presented her reflections on NHS membership. The second year NHS members were recognized and thanked for their leadership and service.
Newly inducted junior members of NHS include Olivia Adam, Maxwell Anderson, Aurora Antilla, Colter Applegate, Aleksandr Barnes, Ada Bedell, Caryn Childers, William Courneya, Allison Dominy, Helen Dosedel, Rachel Erickson, Sage Finck, Jack Hall, Camryn Hargreaves, Bryce Helms, Ryan Hempel, Samuel Holmberg, Alec Jable, Stella Johnson, Ella Knock, Samantha Krahl, Sienna Loughlin, Sophia Louricas, Jack Markstrom, Lucas Markstrom, Kendra Mattson, Owen Mccue, Brooke Meester, Henry Meisel, Ryza Mendoza, Natalie Miner, Jack Moch, Marshall Morrison, Alex Nachreiner, Marissa Nelson, Cassie Nemecek, Matthew Neumann, Audrey Nygaard, Torin O’Connor, Anna Olson, Isaac Paul, Charlie Paul, Maquinna Peglow, Jillian Peterson, Michael Proulx, August Schaefer, Cormac Schaefer, Kendall Sebasky, Annika Weir, Maisie Wheeler, Camryn Winther, Anna Wood, Andrew Wood, Ingrid Wulf, and Averie Zeall.
2023 senior inductees include Chloe Bjorlin, Benjamin Bryan, Kate Gilmore, Mac Harmer, Jaden Houston, Jessiah Hunter, Hannah Hunter, Adeline Leger, Anna Nelson, Madilyn O’Mara, Timothy Oberdeck, Gwendolyn Roux, Nora Sipprell, Izabella Sullivan, and Graham Taets.
Seniors who were inducted into the NHS program last year include Lindsay Alvig, Ilana Andrev, Jackson Briggs, Wade Carlin, Danyley Christensen, Kristin Collins, Ashton Demmer, Hanna Emery, Sara Funderburk, Ethan Garlock, Sadie Hames, Annika Hoisington, Abigail Hollenstein, Daniel Kaczanowski, Logan Kevitt, Chase Lawrence, Sydney Leonard, Alaina Mather, Dylan Mather, Josephine Moen, Emily Nachreiner, Ambrose Neumann, Benjamin Neve, Savanna Newell, Paige Ostrowski, Gretta Pioske, Ellen Pruitt, Maureen Reily, Avery Roerig, Campbell Ryall, Kendall Schissler, Emily Schneider, Campbell Schwob, Evelyn Seckinger, Laura Sunnarborg, Naresh Thakurdial, Brekken Thompson, Jacob Trost, Tristan Trundle, Matthew Uhas, William Wallace, and Emily Wendorf.
Wallace offered a special thank you to parents and families for their encouragement, to teachers, staff, and administrators for their support, and to the students for helping shape and strengthen the organization.
“It is a gift to work with this intelligent, compassionate, and motivated group of students,” said Wallace. “We could not be more proud of what you have accomplished.”
