Mound Westonka High School was proud to host the Ninth Annual Wright County Conference (WCC) Honor Band Festival on Jan. 8 in the Performing Arts Center. About 90 students from 13 school districts were selected for the event, which featured some of the top music students in the conference. The Honor Choir Festival had to be postponed this year.
The festival was created to provide a collaborative educational setting to showcase instrumental musical talent in the conference. Band directors from the WCC were asked to nominate their top students, who were invited to join together as one team and work toward a common goal. Student selections were made to ensure that all schools in the conference were represented, as well as to provide the correct number of students for each part.
Honor band members included MWHS seniors Kathryn Butler, Henry Kluever, Emma Maruska and Connor Nelson, along with juniors Wade Carlin, Cece Linkert, Savanna Newell, Maxwell Petersen and Emily Schneider.
Guest conductor for the event was Justin Zanchuk, Director of Bands and Assistant Professor of Music at the College of Saint Benedict/Saint John’s University. Dr. Zanchuk received his Doctor of Arts in Wind Conducting from the University of Northern Colorado in 2018, his Master of Music in Trumpet Performance from the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music in 2006, and his Bachelor of Music in Education and Performance from Texas Tech University in 2004. He maintains an active schedule as a clinician, conductor, adjudicator and performer throughout the United States.
“Bringing 13 different conference schools together to collaborate on a final product, rather than compete against each other, are very special,” said MWHS band director Gretchen Chilson. “Directors, students and audiences have missed these types of events, and it felt good to be able to provide this opportunity again.”
Other participating high schools at the festival included Annandale, Dassel-Cokato, Delano, Glencoe-Silver Lake, Holy Family, Hutchinson, Litchfield, New London-Spicer, Southwest Christian, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, Rockford Area and Watertown-Mayer. Students rehearsed all day for a late afternoon concert in the Westonka Performing Arts Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.