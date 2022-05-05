Pictured, first row: Amber Sanchez-McConnell, Abby Hollenstein, Libby McCue and Quinn Vochko. Second row: Mac Harmer, McKenzee Fredricksen-Stephens, Morgan Johnson, George Pettitt, Andrew Colestock, Olivia Sanders, Ryan Headman and Caryn Childers. Not pictured: Eleanor Becker, Anna Borg, Kathryn Butler, Taylor Dallman, Emily Hallett, Frieda Holt, Clara Hughes, Meaghan Kreiser, Esperanza Lopez, Ryza Mendoza, Lena Miller, Jonathan Morris, Alex Nachreiner and Keegan O’Connor. (Submitted photo)
Mound Westonka High School students who exhibited outstanding effort, citizenship and academic achievement for the second semester of the 2021-22 school year were honored at the Distinguished Student Breakfast at the high school on March 23. These students are distinguished because of their initiative, leadership, creativity and personal improvement, among many other things.
Faculty members are invited to honor a distinguished student in each broad subject area for each grade level each semester, or twice per school year.
These students and their parents are invited to a breakfast where each teacher’s nomination is read to the group and each student is introduced. This long-time tradition is planned and hosted by a faculty committee.
Honored at the breakfast were eighth graders Emily Hallett, Algebra X; Frieda Holt, Algebra X; Morgan Johnson, Global Studies; Meaghan Kreiser, Advanced English 8; Esperanza Lopez, Co-Taught English 8; Keegan O’Connor, 21st Century Technology; and George Pettit, Advanced Global Studies; and ninth graders Anna Borg, Honors English 9; Andrew Colestock, Spanish 1; and Amber Sanchez McConnell, Speech 9.
Also recognized were sophomores Caryn Childers, Biology; McKenzee Fredericksen-Stephens, Biology; Ryza Mendoza, U.S. History; Lena Miller, English 10; Jonathan Morris, U.S. History, and Alex Nachreiner, Honors English 10; juniors Taylor Dallman, English 11; Mac Harmer, AP Calculus AB, and Abby Hollenstein, Marketing 1; and seniors Eleanor Becker, Digital News; Kathryn Butler, AP Calculus BC; Ryan Headman, English 12; Clara Hughes, AP Calculus BC; Libby McCue, Ceramics 4; Olivia Sanders, Advanced Composition; and Quinn Vochko, Ceramics 4.
