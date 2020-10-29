An impressive total of 52 Mound Westonka High School students have earned AP Scholar Awards in recognition of their exceptional achievement on AP exams last school year. Despite a difficult fourth quarter, MWHS AP students added 15 more scholars to the roster and increased their overall average score to 3.40.
“We are extremely proud of their accomplishments, especially knowing the challenges they faced,” said school counselor Ann Baumann. “We continue to increase AP access for all students who are interested in taking a course for possible college credit and are excited to have added an additional AP course this year.”
AP AT MOUND WESTONKA
A total of 11 students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average score of at least 3.5 of all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. The AP Scholars with Distinction are seniors Merrick Gormley and Grace Peterson, along with 2020 graduates Adam Born, Anders Erdahl, Grace Hanson, Sarah Malchow, Olivia Martel, Kate McGown, Adam Nobs, Amelia Proulx and Hampton Velarde.
Eight students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. The AP Scholars with Honor are seniors Maya Jable, Katherine Johnson, Trent Kelly, Harrison Moen and Alyssa Schneider, as well as 2020 graduates Ivy Anderson, Cameron Baklund and Henry Ness.
A total of 33 students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by receiving scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams. The AP Scholars are seniors Jenna Brustad, Avery Finck, Blake Franzen, Nolan Hanson, Jacob Heins, Nathan LaLuzerne, Isaac Miner, Lance Munsterteiger, Joshua Nkhata, Jack Ryall, Thomas Seemann, Lily Sipprell, Tyler Thompson, William Weatherhead and Annika Wulf, and juniors Haakon Erdahl and Hannah Hall. Also honored were 2020 graduates Trinity Bielke, Brett Bowman, Robert Brustad, David Godoy-Henderson, Conner Jones, Bailey Kahmeyer, Chloe Kantola, Tristan Kaye, Emma Mack, Trey Madsen, Morgan Mcfadden, Charles Nelson, Gage Olson, Connor Prok, Joseph Schwob and Wenqi Zhang.
Through more than 30 different college-level courses and exams, AP provides motivated and academically prepared students with the opportunity to earn college credit or advanced placement and stand out in the college admissions process. AP is accepted by more than 3,800 colleges and universities worldwide for college credit, advanced placement or both on the basis of successful AP exam grades. Research consistently shows that AP students who score a 3 or higher on AP exams (based on a scale from 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest) typically experience greater academic success in college and higher graduation rates than students who do not participate in AP.
ABOUT THE COLLEGE BOARD
The College Board is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to connect students to college success and opportunity. Among its best-known programs are the SAT, the PSAT/NMSQT and the Advanced Placement Program (AP).
