On Saturday, May 7, Mound Westonka High School held its prom at Minnetonka Orchards with a theme of “On Cloud 9.”
On Friday, May 6, the school crowned Seth Worden as Prom King and Lauren Nash as Prom Queen at an annual coronation. Other members of the prom court included seniors Ellie Becker, Peter Borg, Mason Brakemeier, Montana Courneya, Anna Elliott, Joel Howarth, Blake Lee, Juliet O’Flanagan, Jacob Peterson, Anna Reier, Coco Sir and Quinn Vochko.
On Saturday, friends and family gathered in the Mound Westonka gym for the Grand March.
After the Grand March, 337 guests headed to Minnetonka Orchards for the main event. The prom included dinner from Smokin’ Bonez Food Truck (part of the Forkless family of Maple Plain), yard games, cotton candy, smores, and live music provided by The MTVs.
“As advisors, we couldn’t be more proud of Student Senate and the work they accomplished this year,” said advisor Jamie Harms. “Minnetonka Orchards staff commented many times how respectful and kind our student body was and we walked away feeling incredibly humbled. We are very thankful to have had a successful 2022 prom.”
