On June 1, 195 Mound Westonka seniors were honored at the 2022 Graduation Ceremony in an outdoor ceremony at Hardoff Field.
Student Class President Jake Gaylord greeted his fellow graduates on behalf of Student Senate, while Lindsey Gunderson served as graduation emcee. Students chosen to speak were Ingrid Aufderheide and Haakon Erdahl. Celebratory videos recognized success in athletics, academics, activities and the arts. A faculty video shared messages to the Class of ‘22 from staff members across the district.
Students gave Amy DiGaudio and Greg Sullivan the prestigious honor of reading the class roll. Diplomas were conferred by school board members Loren Davis and Gary Wollner.
Students graduating Summa Cum Laude included Kathryn Butler, Kathryn Collins, Hannah Drill, Hannah Hall, Annabelle Hommer, Quinn Jenson, Mercedes Lano, Blake Lee, Collette Sir, Ann Springer, Andrew Hunter, Leah Maslowski, Elizabeth McCue, Henry Kluever, Owen Paul, Allison Soule, Max Swanson, Clara Hughes, Jake Gaylord, Lauren Hildahl, Isadora Chang, Sara Olson, Anna Elliott, Juliet O’Flanagan, Montana Courneya, Morgan Bullock, Haakon Erdahl, Isabel Newell, Joel Howarth, Greta Ness, Quinn Vochko, Meagan Mattson, Lucia Rivers, Mason Brakemeier, Grace Dahm, Megan Wanner, Hallie Dierbeck, Lawrence Nemecek Jr., Jordan Anderson, Maximillian Epsky, Seth Worden, Mckenna Kirscht, Peter Borg, Stephanie Anderson and Dylan Helman.
Magna Cum Laude graduates were Madeline LaJoy, Caleb Abernethy, Ingrid Aufderheide, Gabrielle LaFortune, Audrey Biglow, Ellerie Anderson, Manuel Jordan, Cooper Kantola, Karina Kebernik, Aria Weinberg and Noah Jordan.
Cum Laude graduates included Wyatt Carlson, Jake Dallman, Ella Rose Walters, Eleanor Becker, London Weinberg, Jacob Peterson, Anna Reier, Eric Larson, Emma Maruska, Isabella McCullough, Kalkidan Hagen, Gabrielle Lund, Griffin Meisel, Thailiek Surinta, Anne Gough, Morgan Witte, Alec Hruby, Beckett James and Taylor Jemtrud.
