Christenson 1.jpg

Mound Westonka High School ninth grader Hannah Christenson, a member of the Westonka Speech Team, took first place in the Edina regional Poetry Out Loud competition on Feb. 8.

Mound Westonka High School ninth grader Hannah Christenson, a member of the Westonka Speech Team, took first place in the Edina regional Poetry Out Loud competition on Feb. 8. She now moves on to the state tournament Feb. 25 at Mankato State University.

Christenson competed with two poems, “American Smooth” by Rita Dove and “the world is about to end, and my grandparents are in love” by Kara Jackson. The first poem is about a partner dance and evokes the feelings of being lost in the moment with your partner; the second is about the love of grandparents for each other, with the poet wondering if she’ll ever find the same kind of love.

Load comments