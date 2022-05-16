The Westonka Food Shelf is teaming up with the Rotary Club of Mound Westonka, Minnesota Lakes Bank and Back Channel Brewing Company to provide fresh produce to those in need.
For those that need help stocking their pantry with fresh produce, the Westonka Food Shelf will be hosting a Free Farmer’s Market on Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Back Channel Brewing Company, 4787 Shoreline Dr., in Spring Park.
“Our mission is to reduce hunger in our local community by respectfully providing nutritionally balanced food options to those in need,” executive director Michelle Bottenfield said. “With a focus on health equity we are working to remove barriers to accessing healthy food. We have experienced an astonishing 265 percent increase in the number of families seeking support since the onset of the pandemic, and we have been working diligently to creatively and effectively meet the increase in need. We started our Free Farmer’s Markets two years ago to supply an abundance of fresh produce to our neighbors in need, and to have a broader reach to those that may find it difficult to access traditional food support programs. With the overwhelming response we have received we have expanded our program to include six markets throughout this summer. These events are made possible with the support of many community organizations.”
The mission of The Westonka Food Shelf is to reduce hunger in our local community by respectfully providing nutritionally balanced food options to those in need. The Westonka Food Shelf began serving our community in 1969. A mission that started with helping just a few families has grown to provide healthy options to many needing assistance in Mound, Minnetrista, Navarre, Minnetonka Beach, Spring Park, St. Bonifacius, Tonka Bay, Independence and parts of Orono.
In 2021, WFS served approximately 1,941 local families and distributed over 863,000 pounds of food. The distribute more than 70,000 pounds of food most months of the year.
