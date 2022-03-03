March is FoodShare Month and the Westonka Food Shelf is once again holding events throughout the month to raise money and donations.
“We have four fun and vital events coming up next month, as March is the only time of year we actively seek donations for the food shelf through drive events,” Westonka Food Shelf project coordinator Heidi Schmidt said.
The Westonka Food Shelf’s goal is to reduce hunger in the local community by providing nutritionally balanced food options to those in need.
The Westonka Food Shelf began serving the community in 1969 by helping just a few families. It has now grown to assist people and families in Mound, Minnetrista, Navarre, Minnetonka Beach, Spring Park, St. Bonifacius, Tonka Bay, Independence and parts of Orono.
In 2021, WFS served approximately 1,941 local families and distributed over 863,000 pounds of food, which is more than 70,000 pounds of food for most months of the year.
To help with that need, the four events the Westonka Food Shelf will be having this month as part of FoodShare Month are:
• Pack The Pews: March 1-31 - WFS partners with local churches to raise awareness around food insecurity in the community. The churches gather food and/or monetary donations for the food shelf during the month.
• Stuff The Bus at Jubilee: March 5-6 - A table will be set up at Jubilee Foods in Mound. It will be staffed with volunteers who will ask customers if they are interested in buying a bag of food that will go to the food shelf. The products in these bags are items that are harder for the food shelf to get through the food banks - things like cereal, jars of spaghetti, and snacks.
• Stuff The Bus Schools: March 7-11, with the bus pickup on March 11 - The Westonka schools and Our Lady of the Lake school will host a food drive. There is competition to see which school/class brings in the most items, a trophy and prizes. A school bus is used on pickup day to collect all the items donated.
“The kids are amazing and it’s a fun drive for all,” Schmidt said.
• Silent Auction: March 12-20 (pick up at the food shelf on March 20) - A silent auction to benefit the food shelf with items auctioned off that were generously donated by businesses and individuals in the community. Some of the items up for auction are gift cards, baskets, and getaways.
The WFS mission is accomplished through more than 20,000 volunteer hours annually.
The Westonka Food Shelf is located in Grace Family Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.