The Westonka School Board has appointed Brian Roath, a long-time resident of Mound, to fill its vacant seat.
The selection was made at its meeting on March 13. The board received eight applications for the open position and conducted interviews with its top three candidates.
Roath has two kids who attend Hilltop Primary School and two nephews who attend Grandview Middle School. He grew up in Westonka and attended Mound Elementary and Shirley Hills Primary School.
Roath leads the finance and technology operations for Al and Alma’s Supper Club and Charter Cruises. He has chaired the Parks Commissions for the city of Mound and the city of Orono throughout many of the past 12 years.
“My style is to rely on facts, transparency and process,” said Roath. “I try to build consensus across the commission. Then I rely on courage to make recommendations, even when that doesn’t make everyone happy. This is the same experience and approach I would bring to the school board.”
In his interview, Roath expressed his appreciation for how Westonka teachers approach teaching individually and commended the district’s investment in mental health. He also pointed out that the district could work on improving its brand.
In addition, Roath noted that he has had hands-on roles in the design and funding of large-scale parks and amenities and could leverage that experience to assist with the upcoming district facilities upgrade project.
Superintendent Kevin Borg shared details about that project in a community presentation on March 14. He explained that the district plans to prioritize districtwide security and deferred maintenance as well as a redesign of Mound Westonka High School. He noted that the district determined its priorities based on the results of a comprehensive review by the facilities committee, a demographic study, community survey, and focus groups with staff, parents, and community members.
In order to address districtwide security, the district plans to add secured entrances to Grandview Middle School and Mound Westonka High School along with security zone separations and hardened glass near entrances and select areas. Plans also call for perimeter door monitoring with propped door alarms and visual alerts with strobe lights.
Maintenance is another priority for the district because of its aging buildings. Some of the larger maintenance items that the district would address include air handling units, boilers, electrical equipment, and water and sewer piping across the various buildings.
On top of that, Borg explained that the district is focused on redesigning the high school because it is the most heavily used building and grounds in the community and is in the greatest need of a facelift. Mound Westonka High School opened in 1971 and the academic wings have not been updated since the 1990s.
One of the district’s major goals for the high school redesign is to enhance the learning environment by redesigning educational spaces, addressing special education and student services needs, accommodating growing athletic training needs, and expanding vocational opportunities.
The district will look to enlarge undersized classrooms and add additional classroom and flexible use spaces to align with current instruction and accommodate program needs. It plans to renovate all educational wings, except for the business education classrooms, Transition Plus program, and locker rooms and pool area. The district also intends to add a dedicated space for its special education program and create a new student services center.
Another element of the district’s plan includes building a new weight room/training facility to support the growing White Hawks Performance Program, which currently overflows into the hallway. In addition, the district wants to add space to expand its current vocational offerings from one to three. Currently, the district offers a woods program, and it is exploring creating machining and nursing/emergency response programs, as well as an advanced woods program that would be expanded to include carpentry.
The district’s other major goal for the high school redesign is to improve functionality, safety, and pride. According to Borg, the district would like to expand the cafeteria space and remodel the kitchen. It also intends to replace and add storage that connects to the gym and the Westonka Activity Center.
The district’s plan also involves revamping the high school’s athletic facilities to be on par with surrounding districts. The improvements would include building new tennis courts, adding synthetic turf to Haddorff Field, reconstructing the track, and completing maintenance on one of the junior varsity baseball fields.
In total, the facilities upgrade project is projected to cost $91.5 million. The annual estimated tax increase for residents is between $200 and $300.
The district plans to launch a second community survey later this spring before the school board votes on whether to move forward on a potential bond in June or July. Community members can view the whole presentation on the district’s website and are encouraged to provide feedback.
