The Westonka School Board celebrated DECA’s success at the 2022 DECA International Career Development Conference (ICDC) at its meeting on May 2. DECA is a leadership network that prepares students for careers in business through real-world experiences and classroom curriculum. A total of 30 Westonka High School (WHS) students participated in ICDC on April 23-26 in Atlanta, where they competed against 22,000 other students.
DECA senior co-presidents Blake Lee and Anna Reier spoke to the board along with their advisor, Sue Simonson. According to Simonson, Westonka DECA has a tradition of high engagement and success with 146 students participating in the program this year.
Lee and Reier were awarded first place at ICDC for their integrated marketing campaign and brought home a trophy. The project focused on their advisor Julie Thomas’s rental home business and included 10-page paper, a 15-minute presentation, and a 100-question marketing test. Reir explained that DECA helped her to come out of her shell and feel comfortable speaking to a room of people.
Other students who earned top honors included junior Ellen Pruitt who took fourth place at ICDC for her campaign and sophomore Natalie Miner and juniors Avery Roerig and Laura Sunnarborg who took sixth place in the career development category for their “Like A Girl” chapter project.
In addition, juniors Savanna Newell and Maureen Reily also advanced to finals for their financial services team role play and senior Haakon Erdahl earned a high test-score medal for the hospitality exam. Senior Coco Sir earned a high role play medal for the sports and entertainment role play as well. Overall, Westonka High School was the third highest represented school in Minnesota.
In addition, Student Representative Jake Gaylord provided an update to the board about student activities. He shared that the WHS Theatre program has been working on their performance for the Spotlight Performance at the State Theater in Minneapolis on June 13, an awards and recognition event presented by Hennepin Theatre Trust’s “Spotlight Education” program.
Gaylord also reported that the Westonka National Honor Society had its induction ceremony on April 27 and the group had over 1,000 combined community service hours. In addition, he noted that the Westonka Student Senate raised nearly $1,000 a students versus-staff basketball game that it organized. The local student senate also earned state honors, earning a Minnesota Outstanding Student Council award and being selected to host the 2023 State Leadership Convention by the Minnesota Association of Student Councils.
In other news, the board heard from a mom who expressed concern about how the district serves “twice-exceptional” students, or students who are both gifted and challenged.
Additionally, Finance Director Kathy Miller announced that the 2022-2023 adopted budget will be presented at the June meeting. The board also voted to approve a community survey with the goal of understanding the general perception of the school district and gaining opinions on possible facility maintenance improvements.
