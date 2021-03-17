For the first time in the history of the Mound Westonka High School DECA Chapter, a team competed in a Virtual Business Challenge (VBC) and qualified for DECA Internationals prior to the state competition. Seniors Jacob Heins, Trent Kelly and Jack Ryall competed in the Sports Track of the VBC using the name Bill O’Brian’s Prospects.
The Sports Track of the VBC, hosted by Knowledge Matters, encourages DECA members to test their skills at managing a football franchise. Participants manage concessions, book events, analyze players, choose ticket prices, organize staffing needs, coordinate parking logistics and more in a web-based, fast-paced business simulation. For each round, teams are ranked based on their franchise’s total profit after running the simulation for two virtual football seasons.
Kelly explained that the competition is simple in concept but difficult to win. Each participating team gets to manage a football franchise, making decisions relating to everything from the team roster and payroll to the price of hotdogs, advertising budgets and the price of tickets. Unlike other DECA events, there are no judges, it is simply who has the most money at the end of two “seasons.”
“This made it more entertaining for us because we talk about the sports world all day, even without the event,” said Kelly. The team was able to track its progress against other teams from the Midwest region throughout the competition.
Qualifying within the VBC was no easy task given the thousands of students team members had to compete against, and the number of hours that participants logged while working on the simulation competition file. Heins said the biggest obstacle they faced was coordinating their schedules to make time for the project.
“We gave this project a try because we were looking at how the events were going to change with COVID and it looked like a fun challenge to do as a group,” Heins added.
The team ranked in the top two in their region in the second qualifying round, which gave them the opportunity to compete at Internationals. Knowledge Matters invited the team to the international competition after commending the students on their “amazing accomplishment” and thanking MWHS DECA for participating.
“I think the best lesson I learned was that planning doesn’t always work,” said Kelly. “Sometimes it’s best to try a lot of things out and keep what works.”
Minnesota’s virtual state DECA competition began Feb. 26, and MWHS DECA will learn March 13 if other students advanced to the 2021 virtual International Career Development Conference.
