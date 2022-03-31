Mound Westonka High School had 120 students participate in the 2022 Minnesota DECA State Career Development Conference, which was held March 6-8 in Minneapolis.
Continuing a long tradition of excellence for the Westonka DECA program, 30 MWHS students will advance to the DECA Internationals competition in Atlanta next month.
The following MWHS students will compete with 20,000 top DECA students from around the world at the International Career Development Conference April 22-27: seniors Stephanie Anderson, Mason Brakemeier, Kathryn Butler, Kathryn Collins, Hallie Dierbeck, Haakon Erdahl, Jake Gaylord, Hannah Hall, Quinn Jenson, Blake Lee, Meagan Mattson, Samantha Pickert, Anna Reier, Coco Sir, Annie Springer and Nikki Zucaro; juniors Annika Hoisington, Abby Hollenstein, Savanna Newell, Paige Ostrowski, Ellen Pruitt, Maureen Reily, Avery Roerig, Laura Sunnarborg and Brekken Thompson; sophomores Olivia Adam, Sammy Krahl, Gabriella Larsen and Natalie Miner; and foreign exchange student Felicia Klassen.
Approximately 3,500 Minnesota DECA student members take part in the organization’s competitive events program during the school year, allowing them to compete in over 50 events focused on the areas of entrepreneurship, finance, hospitality, marketing and related fields. The competitions are designed to simulate real-life business scenarios and test students’ academic understanding and skills development. After qualifying at district competitions earlier this year, students put their talents to the test during the state competition. The top 12 finishers in each DECA category advance to the state finals.
Westonka DECA advanced 51 students/groups to the finals this year.
DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management. DECA enhances the preparation for college and careers by providing co-curricular programs that integrate into classroom instruction, apply learning, connect to business and promote competition. The Westonka DECA program is led by advisors Sue Simonson, Eric Doerhoefer, Julie Thomas and Lizzie Williams.
