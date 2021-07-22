Westonka Community Theatre is bringing its production of “The Wizard of Oz” to the Westonka Performing Arts Center July 23-25 and July 30-Aug. 1.
“It’s a beautiful, iconic American story,” said Graydon Royce, board chair for Westonka Community Theatre (WCT).
The familiar story of Dorothy Gale and the tornado; of the Scarecrow, Tin Man and cowardly Lion; of following the yellow brick road to the land of Oz and knowing that “There’s no place like home” did, by this familiarity, pose its own set of challenges the WCT team.
“Kind of the blessing and the curse of nostalgia is that people have strong memories of it through the generations,” said Royce of Frank L. Baum’s story, now seemingly forever associated with Judy Garland.
WCT’s rendition is “beautifully made and put together” and “without a lot of unnecessary parts,” said Royce. “You’re seeing something very familiar, but you’re getting a lot of surprises along the way.”
Mary Beth Weibel is directing the production. She’s added new elements to how the story is conveyed, building into the production a circular motion derived from that Kansas tornado that carries Dorothy to Munchkin Land.
“She’s spinning from the land of Kansas to the land of Oz […] her world is kind of dreamlike,” said Weibel. The kind of feeling where everything feels normal until something pops up and surprises you and tells you that this isn’t Kansas anymore.
“She’s caught between two worlds, and the people from the Oz side are gesturing and pulling her to that side, and the people from Kansas are on the other side pulling her to come back to them,” said Weibel, detailing the scene just before Dorothy clicks her heels and comes back home. “I see that as between she’s kind of waking up and going off into this fantasy world that’s in her head and which one is she going to choose?”
Poses and gestures replicated in the characters of this dreamland will reference the people Dorothy knew in Kansas. “It plays on the idea that in Dorothy’s dreams, real people show up as characters,” said Weibel.
Also on stage at the PAC will be a real pup playing the role of Toto. Weibel laughed, saying that this, too, was one of the new elements she wanted to bring into the Westonka production.
DELAYED PRODUCTION
The community theatre had originally planned for a summer 2020 showing of “The Wizard of Oz,” but like so much else, it had to be canceled for the coronavirus pandemic.
“It hurts your purpose when your purpose is to do a show and you can’t do it,” said Royce. WCT was able to hold a radio show adaption of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” with limited cast, in December but otherwise hasn’t been able to do a whole lot ‘til this spring.
The WCT board decided to return to “Oz,” planning for shows late in the summer. Royce said its wide cast of characters made “Oz” ideal for a theatre group that takes all comers—of the 94 who auditioned, 94 were given roles. That’s just how it works at WCT, he said.
“It’s been kind of this funky year, and we’ve been caught in it just like everybody else,” said Royce, expressing relief that no enthusiasm had been lost during the hiatus.
“You’re all brought together because you all love to act and you love to be on stage or you love to sing and dance,” mused Dorothy (Orono HS senior Lexi Ostvig). “It’s this really incredible experience to realize that you can still do theater wherever you are.”
IF YOU GO…
Westonka Community Theatre’s production of “The Wizard of Oz” will be at the Westonka Performing Arts Center July 23-25 and July 30-Aug. 1. Show times for both weekends are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets ($18 adults, $15 students and seniors, $13 fourth grade and under) are available online at www.WestonkaCommunityTheatre.org. The PAC is located at 5905 Sunnyfield Rd. E., Minnetrista. Some socially distanced seating will be available at the back of the auditorium.
