As things have returned to normal since the pandemic, Westonka Community Education and Services has seen record numbers of people signing up and participating in its recreational and arts activities, its early learning programming and its childcare program, Adventure Club. As a result, the Westonka School Board approved the addition of a Recreation and Activity Center Program Support Specialist position at its meeting on Nov. 14.

According to Scott Lhotka, Director of Westonka Community Education and Services, the district had previously eliminated a full-time Recreation and Athletics Coordinator position and made it a stipend position, but the increased demand for programming generated the need for a support position to assist the Recreation and Activity Center Program Manager.

