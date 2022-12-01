As things have returned to normal since the pandemic, Westonka Community Education and Services has seen record numbers of people signing up and participating in its recreational and arts activities, its early learning programming and its childcare program, Adventure Club. As a result, the Westonka School Board approved the addition of a Recreation and Activity Center Program Support Specialist position at its meeting on Nov. 14.
According to Scott Lhotka, Director of Westonka Community Education and Services, the district had previously eliminated a full-time Recreation and Athletics Coordinator position and made it a stipend position, but the increased demand for programming generated the need for a support position to assist the Recreation and Activity Center Program Manager.
The board also voted to eliminate of one vacant Adventure Club Site Supervisor position at the Early Learning Center due to low application numbers. Previously, there was one site supervisor and one assistant in each of the two classrooms at the Early Learning Center. Now, the board has approved additional compensation for one Adventure Club Site Supervisor at the Early Learning Center, which Lhotka said will generate a small cost savings for the district and help to streamline activites between classrooms.
In other news, Mark Femrite, Assistant Superintendent for Teaching & Learning, shared more information with the board about the work that the district is doing to implement its Multi-Tiered Systems of Support framework. The MTSS framwork has two goals: to provide systematic support for all Westonka students’ social-emotional, academic, and behavioral/attendance needs, and implement research-based instruction, intervention, and enrichment supports and data-informed problem-solving processes to address student needs.
According to Femrite, the framework seeks to address students’ social and emotional needs, academic needs, and behavioral health and attendance. It includes three tiers of support: 1. Universal high quality instruction for students for 80-90 percent of students, 2. Targeted high quality interventions for 5-10% of students, ofen in a small group format, and 3. Intensive individual interventions for 1-5 perent of students.
The district has been working with the the University of Minnesota Center for Applied Research and Educational Improvement (C.A.R.E.) to implement the MTSS framework and will hold a district-wide training for all staff on January 23 to provide an overview of the framework and tier one intervention. In addition, the district is working on establishing district and building MTSS teams and creating a district process guide that will provide a clear definition of each of the tiers and cover the decision-making process for moving between tiers of support, procedures to evaluate effectiveness of interventions, and a fidelity check progress.
Femrite also provided an update to the board on Westonka’s American Indian Parent Advisory Committee (AIPAC), which is in its third year of existence. AIPAC’s mission is to develop a deeper understanding of the academic and social-emotional needs of American Indian (AI) children in order to support a positive and engaging learning experience at school and to celebrate AI students’ cultural heritage.
Femrite explained that Westonka has identified 28 AI students across all grade levels. As a result, Westonka qualified for an American Indian Education Aid Grant. Westonka’s grant allocation is a little over $22,000 and the district will use the grant to support a part-time Indian Liason and a partnernship with MIGIZI, a Native American non-profit organization based in Minneapolis that works with secondary AI students.
