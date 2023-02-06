Many Hands.jpg

Students at Hilltop Primary School packed 21,374 meals in only three hours at their Many Hands Many Meals event. (Submitted photo)

Westonka Public Schools students spent time this month reflecting on the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Although the holiday that celebrates the civil rights leader’s birthday was a no-school day for students, educators took opportunities during January to have students learn about Dr. King’s work and his contributions to society.

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and in the spirit of giving back, Hilltop Primary School students packed 21,374 meals in only three hours on Jan. 20 to combat world hunger. Hilltop has hosted Many Hands Many Meals (MHMM) of Excelsior for the past six years, packing over 150,000 meals for children in need around the world.

