Westonka Public Schools students spent time this month reflecting on the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Although the holiday that celebrates the civil rights leader’s birthday was a no-school day for students, educators took opportunities during January to have students learn about Dr. King’s work and his contributions to society.
In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and in the spirit of giving back, Hilltop Primary School students packed 21,374 meals in only three hours on Jan. 20 to combat world hunger. Hilltop has hosted Many Hands Many Meals (MHMM) of Excelsior for the past six years, packing over 150,000 meals for children in need around the world.
Principal Mike Moch said this event is one of his favorites each year because of the hands-on experience and work the students get to do to support others. “We are always grateful for the collaboration and what our students learn from the process,” Moch said. “We learn about other countries and students who have a need, raise money for a great cause, and see the money go to all of the food we are packing.”
MHMM is a volunteer-driven organization committed to inspiring, engaging and educating people, starting with children, by packaging life-saving meals that ease world hunger.
Kindergartners at Shirley Hills Primary School celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day by having a whole group discussion about who he was, why he is important, and how they can continue to follow in his footsteps to change the world.
Grandview Middle School students did a classroom lesson on Dr. King’s work and watched clips of some of his famous speeches. “We talked about how his work and how his dream applies today, right here at GMS,” said Principal Christy Zachow. Students were challenged to think about what they do for others, and then wrote what they can do to support his work.
