Westonka High School is staging a production of “Oliver!”. (Submitted photo)

Consider yourself at home as Mound Westonka High School Theatre proudly presents Lionel Bart’s classic musical based on the Charles Dickens novel, “Oliver Twist.” “Oliver!” is a musical theatre masterpiece, perfectly showcasing the talents of a large ensemble cast, including Grandview Middle School performers, as they bring these classic characters and score to life. The MWHS production will be held at the Westonka Performing Arts Center November 11-12 and November 18-19 at 7 p.m., as well as November 20 at 2 p.m. (ASL interpretation at November 20 performance).

The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow, takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family.

