The Westonka School Board approved a 2.2 percent levy increase for taxes payable in 2023 as part of its annual truth- in-taxation hearing on Dec. 5.

According to Finance Director Kathy Miller, Westonka has the lowest school taxes among all school districts in Hennepin County. Over the last five years, the average Westonka levy increase has been just 2.67 percent.

