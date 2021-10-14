Westonka school officials again faced an active public forum Oct. 4, this time followed by a post-forum shouting match between one resident and the board chair, who then apologized for his part in it.
The forum itself had seen more measured comments, both about the district’s appointments to the absentee ballot board ahead of the Nov. 2 election and about its COVID-19 response plan, particularly the decision made earlier this month to only recommend, not require, masking within all school buildings. The district had started the year requiring masks for staff and students at its K-7 buildings before changing the policy Oct. 1.
Removing the mask mandate one month ahead of the election was “convenient,” said one resident, arguing that the switch from required to recommended was made to benefit the three current board members up for election this year. “That was clearly political. Our children should not be used as your political pawns.”
Westonka’s COVID-19 response team includes current board member and 2021 candidate Brian Carlson. Other members of that team, which has not changed from last year, include board member Kelle Bowe and board chair David Botts, neither of whom will be on the ballot. Superintendent Kevin Borg and district nurse Kelly Mattson are also on the response team.
“To be accused of doing things for anything other than the good of this district is just something that I will not sit here and be quiet about because the vitriol is ridiculous,” responded chair Botts. “The good that has been done in this district and the trust that should be given to people that are willing to sit up here and take abuse and do the best that they can for the kids—many of you should be ashamed of your position.”
Botts was then cut off in his comments by a shout from the crowd, “you should be ashamed yourself,” at which point the shouting, which did not last long, began between the woman in the audience and Botts. Botts then briefly apologized for having taken part in the shouting. “I’m sorry for losing my temper,” he said before facilitating the remainder of the meeting.
Not all of the commentary was agitated last week. One resident came to the podium to say that he and what he believed to be the majority of residents fell somewhere in the middle on the masking debate and that “No matter what the school board does, not every single person in this room is going to be happy [...] It amazes me, though, the level of vitriol that you’ve had to tolerate.”
The district’s response team is monitoring school level transmission of COVID-19 in helping guide mitigation strategies, including masking, while the surrounding area is in a state of “high” transmission as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “High” transmission, per the CDC, is a rate of 100 or more cases per 100,000.
A threshold of 3 percent absent for COVID-19 or COVID-like symptoms on any given day triggers a review of masking requirements at K-7 schools but for Mound Westonka High School. The recent decision to downgrade masking from required to recommended at Grandview Middle School and Hilltop and Shirley Hills primary schools had been made after absences were seen to be holding steady at rates less than that 3 percent threshold since the start of school on Sept. 7.
As of Oct. 6, the most recent data available, Grandview was showing 2.3 percent absent due to COVID-19 or COVID-like symptoms. At Hilltop, it was 1.4 percent. MWHS, Shirley Hills and the Early Learning Center each had less than 1 percent absent.
The district also reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week. Grandview had recorded eight new cases, while MWHS had four, Hilltop had three and Shirley Hills two. No cases have yet been reported at the Early Learning Center. Between all buildings, the district has seen a total of 56 cases since the beginning of the school year.
The rate of community transmission for the Westonka school district zip codes has continued to rise every week since Sept. 2 and was on Oct. 7 at 377.6 cases per 100,000 or a 41 percent increase over the previous week, when cases were 267.6 per 100,000.
